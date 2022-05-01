It’s one of the biggest clichés for a team in any sport because it’s accurate.
It’s all about peaking at the right time.
And if there’s any team that can say that about itself heading into the playoffs, it’s the Norman High boys.
The Tigers (11-4) ended their season with seven-straight district games, and won six of them to finish second in district 6A-1. Their lone loss during that stretch came at Deer Creek, which took first in the district.
That run culminated in a regular-season finale win at Yukon last week. Trailing 1-0 heading into the final two minutes, Dylan Garn’s goal with 1:06 left to go forced overtime, and J.T. Deaton’s goal three minutes into the extra period sealed the win.
It also sealed home-field advantage for Tuesday’s first-round playoff game against Westmoore.
“Our game against Yukon was really special,” NHS coach Gordon Drummond said. “... What was so good about it was not only did we play well against a very good team, but they didn’t give up. Everybody kept their heads in and they didn’t quit. Every coach in every sport wants to say, ‘My boys don’t quit.’
“When you score with a minute and six seconds to go on a long throw and a great header into the corner, you know the boys are playing at the level you want them to be playing at. … So we’re competing. We’re not quitting. They’re seeing things.”
It’s that resiliency that’s partially responsible for getting the Tigers this far.
That Yukon game was the Tigers’ fifth game of the season that was settled in overtime. Their first four games of the season were all decided by shootouts and the Tigers won three of them, including against rival Norman North in the season opener.
“I think [that’s helped us with] the understanding that whatever the situation is, we can get through it. But the coach hopes we don’t have to go through another one of those [shootouts],” Drummond said, jokingly referring to himself. “But if we do, I know the boys feel very confident in themselves.”
The other thing that’s carried the Tigers is their defense. The Tigers, led by goalie Rafael Trinidad, surrendered just seven goals in their seven district games. Four of those goals came in the loss at Deer Creek, and they held three teams scoreless.
Drummond expected his team to be good defensively coming into this season, and it’s been the identity for the Tigers all season. That should come in handy against a Westmoore team that scored 16 goals in seven district games.
“[Rafael] has done an incredible job,” Drummond said. “If you don’t have solid goalkeeping, if you don’t have a back four that can keep the other team from getting the shots they desire, then you’re going to have trouble getting onto the playoffs. We have excellent goalkeeping and the back four has been special.”
The other side of the field has been a little more inconsistent, however. The offense has had moments — they run-ruled 6A Lawton 10-0 — but they scored two or fewer goals in five of seven district games.
The Tigers will need a little more from their offense against a Westmoore team that also surrendered just seven goals during district play.
“We need more goals,” Drummond said. “One thing you have to keep in mind is [while] we haven’t scored a lot — it’s not that we don’t have talent, we do — but what I see is it’s not just three or four or five teams that are good. It’s 10 or 11 or 12 teams that are good. So every night that you go out, it’s a challenge. They’ve got goalkeepers they can play and good defenses. So it’s a little tougher to score.”
Tuesday’s game won’t be the first time they’ve played Westmoore this season. The two teams met back in early March, where Westmoore came away with a 2-0 victory.
But that game was at Westmoore. This one will be in Norman High, giving the Tigers an advantage in a game with higher stakes.
“They are very, very good. They’re highly skilled,” Drummond said. “They’re aggressive, so that means high pressure. So if you sit on the ball, you’re going to have problems. It’s going to be a real challenge.”