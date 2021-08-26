NHS Football: Against Stillwater, Tigers fail to put plays together in final scrimmage

A year ago, Stillwater finished three points short of Choctaw in a Class 6A-II semifinal. This season, the Pioneers will begin ranked No. 4 behind Bixby, Choctaw and Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington.
So the opponent for Thursday night’s half game at Harve Collins Field was no slouch. Still, Norman High did not expect to give up three touchdowns and score none.
“We gave up a couple plays on defense,” said Xavier Mason, who leads the Tigers defensive line. “We should have gotten stops on third and long.”
Like last season, the Tigers were capable of quick bursts of big yardage, gaining at least 10 yards six different times. But what NHS couldn’t do was keep drives going or finish any of them.
“We’ve got to move the chains,” NHS coach Rocky Martin told his huddled team near the east end zone when it was over.
A few plays offered promise, but they were not strung together; or not enough of them were.
Neither of NHS’ quarterbacks that have been working with the first team — junior returning starter Tias McClarty or sophomore Holden Kee — enjoyed big nights, though each had moments.
After Stillwater opened the scoring with a 12-play, 75-yard march, McClarty faced third-and-10 at his own 30-yard line. He rolled right to keep the play going and hit Edric Lambert down the right sideline.
Lambert eluded tacklers and appeared to tightrope the boundary all the way into the end zone. Instead — “I thought I stayed in,” Lambert said — he was ruled out of bounds at the Stillwater 30 after a 40-yard gain.
On the very next play, McClarty was chased deep behind the pocket, twisted away from a would-be sack about 12 yards behind the line of scrimmage and turned the escape into a 12-yard gain.
Yet, the drive stalled when McClarty threw incomplete in the end zone facing fourth-and-4 from the 12.
“He can extend plays, and that’s where Tyus has grown and improved,” Martin said, referring to Lambert’s catch and run. “With his feet and his eyes he extends the play, but now instead of just taking off running, he throws the ball and that’s what happened.”
Kee played the entire second quarter with the first-team and, given the ball with 2:27 remaining at his own 20, hit Lambert for 11 yards, tossed his next pass incomplete, then found tight end Cooper Alexander for 11 yards.
His next throw, however, was a hair behind Lambert and picked off.
Defensively, linebacker Andrew McCoy came up with a tackle for loss that led to one of the Pioneers’ stalled drives.
Dax Noles and Luke Morrow both came out of the secondary to stop the run and keep Pioneer first downs from happening, while Mason dominated at the line of scrimmage a couple of times.
Still, in two quarters, the Pioneers gained 249 yards over 32 snaps.
“We’re going to watch the tape, we’re going to see where we need to improve,” Martin said. “I think we gave up too many plays on defense. I think we’ve got to find a way to get off the field. We had them third-and-long a number of times.”
The Tigers have no more dress rehearsals. The next time they take the field in their game uniforms it will be to play Norman North, Sept. 2, back at Harve Collins Field.