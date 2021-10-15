NHS Football: Another big fourth quarter launches Tigers past Jaguars

Norman High did a lot of things to keep Westmoore in the game Friday night at Harve Collins Field.
The Tigers dropped some passes. Quarterback Tias McClarty tossed an interception that was more bad decision than bad throw. Promising drives began that were turned over on downs.
All that and an errant snap on a punt from deep inside Tiger territory made for a safety with 4:38 remaining in the third quarter that brought the Jaguars within five points.
No problem.
The fourth quarter was coming and NHS has been a fourth quarter team and was again.
What had been a 14-9 game ended 35-16, giving the Tigers (3-4, 2-2 District 6AI-1) one of the three victories they’re likely to need the last four weeks of the regular season to reach the playoffs.
The fourth quarter didn’t even begin well for NHS. First drive, the Tigers had to punt. First Westmoore drive, NHS handed the Jags a free first down by roughing the passer.
Didn’t matter.
Westmoore punted the ball away and it was on.
Xavier Shackelford turned in the first big play of the final frame, a 37-yard run. Two snaps later, McClarty and Edric Lambert hooked up on the second.
“It was supposed to be over the middle, and I saw [McClarty] bounce outside, so I turned around and, like, [the defender’s] on my hips, I’ve got to keep him there.”
What Lambert did was slow down almost to a stop upon reaching the end zone, allowing his defender to ride his hip and shoulder. Releasing forward when the ball arrived, he was the only player in position to catch it and did.
It was the play that let the home crowd breathe easy, putting the Tigers up 21-9 with 7 minutes remaining.
The next big play was the first of Dax Noles’ two fourth-quarter interceptions and the next one after that was Devin Alexander’s 56-yard scoring gallop on the very next snap with 5:27 remaining.
Westmoore scored quickly after that one, but here the Tigers came again, needing three plays to go 51 yards after recovering an onside kick — McClarty for 13, Shackelford for 26, Lambert for 12 — and notching the final score.
Noles’ second interception made sure it was the final score.
“They prepare us for everything,” said Noles, saluting his coaches, “and we’re always ready for it.”
Though NHS gave up a fair number of yards, its defense kept keeping Westmoore off the board.
The Jaguars opened the game by driving inside the Tigers’ 35 but were stopped on downs. Their next drive led to first-and-goal from the 10 but stopped when the NHS’ entire defensive front stopped Brandon Arnold for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 3.
“The defense got off the field a number of times tonight,” NHS coach Rocky Martin said.
The Jags only touchdown when it was still a game arrived with 46 seconds remaining in the first half, one snap after McClarty threw his interception, a 45-yard strike from Jake Blice to Kevion Williams.
Even that turned out all right for the Tigers. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty backed up the ensuing kick, a big return from Luke Morrow set NHS up at the Westmoore 42 and three snaps after that Shackelford was in the end zone from 6 yards, giving NHS a 14-7 intermission edge.
The Tigers actually finished with a trio of 100-yard rushers: Shackelford with 131 on 10 attempts, Alexander with 101 on 13 and McClarty 131 on 23.
A couple carries from Lambert and a couple shotgun kneel-downs at the end left the Tigers with 375 ground yards on 50 carries.
“Since the middle of the season, I think the line has improved to so much,” Shackelford said, spreading out the credit. “We’re getting better every day.”
Though McClarty didn’t throw for much, the Tigers finished with 430 yards of total offense to Westmoore’s 393.
The difference was NHS finding ways to keep Westmoore out of the end zone.
The Tigers likely wish their explosions would come every quarter, but the final 12 minutes has served them well.
“We don’t start very good, we get down on ourselves, all the negatives plays,” Lambert said, “and [then] we have that one big play … almost every game where it just clicks and we go from there.”
It clicked Friday.