NHS Football: Santa Fe has its way with Tigers from the beginning

The Jeopardy category is "Football Ethics" and the answer is, "A team, up five touchdowns in the fourth quarter, made to kick off from the opposition’s 30-yard line, kicks onside."
Question No. 1, "What is no way to play football." Or, Question No. 2, "What is why not, we’re at the 30 already, we might need to do this in the playoffs?"
A measure of the struggle Norman High endured Friday night at Harve Collins Field, the above scenario played out and Edmond Santa Fe went with Question No. 2 and, of course, wound up with the ball moments after scoring.
It didn’t lead to points, just four carries from Wolves fourth-team running back Dylan Rodgers that gained a single yard.
Thus, the score, 41-6, remained unchanged the rest of the way.
Still, it was a score that reflected just how the game went for NHS offensively, defensively, and the frustration those fortunes led to: eight penalties that added up to 80 yards, including 30 applied toward the game’s final kickoff.
Norman High finished its season 4-6 overall and 3-4 in District 6AI-1, while Santa Fe improved to 6-4 and 5-2, good for the third playoff spot in the loop.
A year ago, at Santa Fe, the Wolves trailed the Tigers by 14 at the half before coming back to win and going on a surprising postseason run all the way to the state championship game.
Should they do it again, at least for anybody who watched them take on the Tigers this time around, another run like it won’t be nearly so unexpected.
The Wolves simplay had their way.
Santa Fe finished with 22 first downs to NHS’ four and with a total offense advantage of 417 yards to 124.
Because SantaFe were just fine with going up and down the field on the ground, the game was played quickly, with Wolves running back Demarius Robinson, just a freshman, setting the tone for the game, finishing with 191 yards on 26 carries, doing some of it by himself, yet frequently gaining 5 or more yards before a Tiger hand was put upon him.
Santa Fe quarterback Scott Pfieffer played efficiently, completing his first eight throws and finishing 10 of 14 for 176 yards, including touchdown tosses of 29, 14 and 25 yards to Talyn Shettron, Tabry Shettron and ElTramaine Neal.
The offensive high point for the Tigers came 1:52 before the half, when quarterback Tias McClarty located Cooper Alexander over the middle for a 24-yard gain that finished in the end zone thanks to Alexander dragging two or three Santa Fe defenders across the goal line with him.
The defensive high point came on the Wolves first possession of the third quarter, back-to-back sacks from Ray Holman and Lance Eubanks that led to fourth-and-33 and Santa Fe’s only punt.
Tiger running back Devin Alexander added a 41-yard run in the first quarter, though the drive ended with a punt and McClarty scrambled for 28 on the drive that led to NHS’ only touchdown, but that was pretty much it for Tiger highlights …
At least until about a half hour after the game ended when several NHS players, out of uniform and dressed for the rest of their Friday night, returned to the 50-yard line and held court, hanging out with one another just a little while longer, some of them having played their last high school football game.