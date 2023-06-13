Norman High’s Keeley Parks made a big impression when she made a visit to LSU’s campus at the beginning of June.
It’s been a whirlwind of an offseason for Parks, who currently ranks as one of the top recruits in the country in the 2025 class. Parks jumped at the opportunity to visit the campus of the defending national champions.
She remembers walking through the Tigers’ facility while a team camp going on.
“Everyone was staring,” Parks remembered. “I felt like a celebrity.”
Parks admits it was an intimidating experience, made only more so by a looming meeting with legendary LSU basketball coach Kim Mulkey. But any nervousness Parks may have felt washed away when she finally came face-to-face with the four-time national championship-winning coach.
Mulkey had recently undergone a surgery that required her to wear an eye patch. And in typical Mulkey fashion, a normal eyepatch wouldn’t do.
The patch that Mulkey wore was “all blinged out” according to Parks. It was just one of several patches that the LSU coaching staff got for Mulkey following the surgery, and Parks got to see them all — each adorned with bright colors and jewels.
“The first thing she came up and said was, ‘Don’t look at the eyepatch.” said Keeley’s dad and head coach Frankie Parks.
Parks is ranked eighth in the country and a five-star recruit according to ESPNW’s 2025 HoopGurlz Super 60. During two seasons with the Tigers, Parks has proven to be a versatile weapon on the court.
Parks was one of 34 athletes selected to participate in the inaugural USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team minicamp in Dallas this past April.
At 5-11, Parks is a tall point guard that can take defenders on off the dribble or pull up for a deep 3-pointer. A skilled playmaker that can also use her size and speed to lock down opposing defenders, Parks played a big role in helping to lead the Tigers to the 6A state title game last year.
Meanwhile, it’s hard to ignore the momentum behind LSU’s basketball program.
After winning the national title in Mulkey’s second season at the helm, LSU made big waves during the offseason with a pair big additions in the transfer portal in DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow and Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith.
The Tigers haven't had any commitments from the 2025 recruiting class.
“All the work that she’s put in over the years is starting to pay off and we’re excited for her,” Frankie said. “To be able to do that, I think, is pretty special.”
Keeley had to battle through injuries in each of her first two seasons of high school basketball.
As a freshman she spent over nine months rehabbing an ACL injury. Most recently, Parks has been overcoming injuries to her finger and head.
“I want to work on getting healthy and just playing again, working out, getting back to normal,” she said.
Still, the interest from top college programs continues to roll in and Parks has had a busy offseason visiting campuses. She’s already been to Texas, Texas Tech, Kansas and Kansas State among others.
Keeley’s sister Mikayla will be a sophomore next season at Kansas State.
“I just watched her a little bit, and how she got all the calls, and just hoped it would be me some day,” Keeley said about her sister. “And now it is.”
