The Rollins family was on an official visit at Arkansas Tech when they received the big news.
Joined by her sister, Jordyn, and mom, Tashina, Jaki Rollins was asked to meet with head women’s basketball coach Dave Wilbers in his office this past spring. Wilbers told Jaki that he was planning to offer her a scholarship.
Jaki’s face lit up.
Receiving an offer from Arkansas Tech was a dream come true for the recent Norman High senior, who entered her final year of high school with just one collegiate offer.
Then, just when it seemed the news couldn’t get any better for the Rollins family, Wilbers turned to Jordyn and informed her she would be getting a scholarship offer as well.
Jaki committed shortly after, and a month later, Jordyn announced she would be joining her.
“I’m just really excited,” Jordyn said. “I’m happy that I was able to commit somewhere knowing that I can go where my sister goes, because we’ve literally been by each other’s side for like our whole lives. I know I still have a whole senior year, but I’m really excited to start at college with my sister.”
Though the chances of the two sisters joining the same program at the next level always seemed unlikely, the pair knew it was possible.
•••
Seiling High School’s Karly and Macy Gore crossed paths with the Rollins sisters during their time playing AAU ball.
In 2019, the Gore twins signed to play for Oral Roberts. They played one season before they decided to both transfer to Southwestern Oklahoma State.
However, a big difference between the two sets of siblings is that Jaki and Jordyn aren’t twins. The Rollins sisters, who have been playing on the same teams for most of their basketball careers, will be on different teams next season while Jordyn finishes out her senior year at Norman High.
“That means a lot to me, because me and Jordyn have been playing with each other for a long time,” Jaki said about playing with her sister. “Obviously it’s going to be different spending another year without playing with her again, but I’m used to it because I’ve done it before.”
•••
Despite being a standout player early in her career, Jaki entered her senior year thinking it could be her final season of basketball. After receiving an offer early in her career, Jaki’s recruitment slowed down during her junior season.
The Rollins sisters also transferred from Mustang to Norman before Jaki’s senior season, which added its own set of new challenges.
“At the beginning of the year I didn’t really plan on playing at the next level,” Jaki said. “I feel like that’s something that I really do appreciate about (NHS head coach Frankie) Parks. I feel like he really sparked that hunger in me again to look forward to playing at the next level. So at the end of the year, it was really difficult looking for a coach that wanted me to play for their program.”
Jaki took on a part-time job before her senior year to help support herself and her family. Every day she would go to school, lift, go to practice and then finish the day off by working a four-to-five hour shift.
“That was the hardest thing to do,” Jaki said. “It was so exhausting, but I’m really proud of myself. Because I would be getting off of practice dead-tired and I’d be on my feet for another four or five hours. That was something that really sparked confidence in myself too, because I was just like, ‘Wow, I really worked and played basketball.”
Even with all the extra responsibilities, Jaki elevated her game to become an important part of Norman High’s success this year. A tough rebounder that’s effective in the paint on both ends of the court, Jaki was a starter on a Tiger team that finished the season 19-8 and a game away from making the state tournament.
Meanwhile, Jordyn emerged as an effective role player during her junior year.
Parks, who has known the Rollins’ sisters since they were in the second and third grades, said having a relationship with Jordyn and Jaki helped make the transition to the program a lot smoother.
“Obviously when you have siblings on a roster, they’re pretty tight,” Parks said. “Jaki and Jordyn, for as long as I’ve known them, have been very tight. I also think it brings (the team) into a family for the rest of the girls. They see how tight they are and the girls gravitate towards that sort of thing.”
•••
One of the biggest obstacles Jaki faced was finding a school that could accommodate her academic needs.
Inspired by a few of the women in her family, Jaki saw the COVID-19 pandemic happening and wanted to help by pursuing a degree in nursing. Many college coaches told Jaki that they wouldn’t allow a player to be in the nursing program and play basketball.
Some coaches thought that the workload of doing nursing and basketball at the same time would be too much for their players. After everything she’s been through over the last year, Jaki had no doubt that she could do it.
“I’m not saying that high school is as difficult as college basketball, because of course college basketball is gonna be way more on me, but I feel like I can handle it,” Jaki said. “Not too many girls have done it before, so I feel like I could really be a girl that other girls could look up to.”
When Jaki was invited on a visit to Arkansas Tech’s campus, Wilbers said he wouldn’t have a problem with a player joining the nursing program. One of the major draws is that the campus has its own urgent care center to give students a chance to earn their hours.
Earlier this month, Jaki was awarded an academic scholarship in addition to the athletic scholarship she received after posting a 4.0 GPA last year.
Jordyn is planning to major in computer science and was impressed with the school’s state of the art computer science building.
“They just knew immediately when they got on Arkansas Tech’s campus that they both loved the school, the coach — just the atmosphere,” Tashina said.