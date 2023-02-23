Norman High checked all the boxes of its preferred styled of basketball in the first quarter against Muskogee.
The Tigers were suffocating on defense with nine steals and 11 forced turnovers.
Check.
They used clean passing to get past the Roughers’ full-court press and find their dominate post players. Kayla Jones and Nessa Begay combined for 18 first quarter points as the Tigers shot over 50% from the floor with one turnover.
Check.
Then when the Tigers were sent to the line, they knocked down eight of their nine attempts.
Check.
It was the perfect storm for a dominant Norman High win Thursday night, fueled by a 25-5 first quarter lead. The red-hot Tigers picked up their seventh-consecutive win, 71-32, and advance to the final round of the Norman regional.
“I thought we defended really well,” NHS head coach Frankie Parks said. “(We) did all the things that we’re capable of doing at a high level. I thought we did it for three quarters, kind of took our foot off the gas there, the third quarter was kind of an even quarter, but a little complacency set in. I thought they adjusted and fixed it to finish out the game in the fourth.”
With a 41-12 lead heading into halftime, the Tigers’ relatively poor performance in the second half wasn’t going to have an impact on the game. But it still mattered to Parks.
The Tigers have won two out of the last four state titles and that sort of attention to detail has been a key reason why. It’s not as if it was a horrible second half for the Tigers.
They turned the ball over five times in the third quarter, but still managed to score 15 points behind 45% shooting from the field. The Tigers were outscored 16-15 in the period, but bounced back to hold the Roughers to just four, fourth quarter points.
“That’s what we’ve done probably the first eight or nine games,” Parks said about the team’s start. “We pick teams up full-court. We make them uncomfortable from the beginning of the game and we get a few turnovers with some of those easy transition buckets, it kind of takes some wind out of their sails.”
Jordyn Rollins was among the most active on the defensive end of the court, finishing with four steals. Jones also added three and Begay had three and four assists.
Begay and Jones each finished with a game-high 20 points.
Muskogee got the majority of its offensive production from two players. Jakayla Swanson scored 17 of the team’s 32 points and Bianca McVay scored 13 more.
The Tigers advance to face Sand Springs, who defeated Stillwater, 58-43, on Thursday. The game will tip-off at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Norman High School.
