Ady Hybl stole the ball in the backcourt and found Keeley Parks for a fast break layup.
Early in the second quarter of Saturday’s 6A girls state final, Norman High was threatening to run away with the game early. The Tigers weren’t doing anything special, just playing solid defense down low and forcing Edmond North into taking tough shots.
On the offensive end, Nessa Begay and Parks each got off to strong starts, scoring 18 of team’s first 22 points.
The Huskies called a timeout after Parks’ fast break bucket brought the score to 26-13 with 5:05 left. Over the next five minutes, Edmond North would slowly crawl back into the game to take a one-point deficit into halftime.
That run proved to be a big one, as Norman High was never able to regain its early momentum in a 65-58 loss at the Lloyd Noble Center.
“They came out and slapped us in the mouth,” Edmond North head coach Pete Papahronis said. “Once we started to realize that we need to have a sense of urgency, you saw us pick it up in the second quarter and turn the game around. We’re lucky we didn’t put ourselves in too big of a hole.”
On the Huskies second possession of the second half, Elle Papahronis got the ball in the paint and made a spin move towards the baseline to give her team their first lead of the game.
It would be a sign of more to come, as the Huskies took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 19-11. Papahronis played a key role in the Huskies’ comeback.
She scored eight points with four rebounds in a pivotal second quarter before putting up 13 in the third quarter alone.
The Tigers struggled to defend the Huskies in the post down the stretch, which led to fouls and free looks from the charity stripe. Edmond North shot 31 free throws in the game, knocking down 25 with 17 of those attempts coming in the second half.
“They shot a lot of free throws and I thought that kind of kept them in the game,” NHS head coach Frankie Parks said. “They struggled scoring the ball against us (from the field) but I thought we bailed them out, or they were bailed out by foul calls there in the second half which made it a little bit easier for them to score.”
The Tigers trailed 49-42 heading into the fourth quarter, but quickly built a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to one point. The Huskies went right back to Papahronis on the next possession, eventually leading to a foul and another trip to the free throw line.
Norman High rode the hot hand of Keeley Parks down the stretch and gave itself a chance with a two-point game with under two minutes remaining. The Tigers tried to trap the Huskies on the right wing, and Edmond North found a wide open Kate Melton for a layup.
The Tigers were never able to get any closer.
“I’m super proud of our girls,” Parks said. “I think they accomplished something that nobody thought they could do. I don’t think they were given the credit throughout the year as it relates to themselves and the team and I think they proved a lot of people wrong in what they could accomplish. They got to where they needed to be to close out the season.”
Keeley Parks finished with a team-high 27 points on 8-18 shooting and six steals. No other Norman High player finished in double figures.
Papahronis scored 30 of her team’s 65 points on eight of 15 shooting with 12 rebounds.
Norman High closes out the season 22-5 with four brand new starters from last season’s state tournament team. Edmond North closes out its season with a perfect 28-0 record and a second straight state title.
“Frankie Parks does a phenomenal job with what he’s done with that team,” Pete Papahronis said. “He’s got one of his main starters (Aaliyah Henderson) out with a knee injury all season long. From what I saw, from the time we beat them at our place they’ve been on a tear.
“They’ve been on a rampage and just beating teams left and right. What they did to Bixby and what they did to Memorial last night … He does a phenomenal job, he has a phenomenal team.”
