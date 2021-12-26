While other high school teams are off for Christmas break, the Norman High girls were hard at work on Wednesday morning.
NHS girls coach Frankie Parks oversaw a player-led practice at 10 a.m., which included their normal routines and drills. With this year’s Tiger squad a mix of younger and older players, the idea of a player-led practice is for the players to learn to grow together, Parks said.
“My thing is to do it the same way you’d do it if I was the one out there leading practice,” Parks said. “From a leadership standpoint, we teach all of these girls to be leaders. … We want them to build and grow those characteristics as quality leaders.
“With me, you have to do that. With your peers, you don’t necessarily have to. But if you respect your peers and you do things the right way, your peers will follow. That’s kind of the culture that we want.”
The Tigers weren’t just practicing to build chemistry, however. They’re also preparing for the upcoming Tournament of Champions at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
The Tigers enter this year’s tournament with a 5-1 record, their lone blemish to Putnam City West in the Joe Lawson tourney finals. They earned their berth by winning the Class 6A state championship last season, and it would be their second consecutive appearance in the tournament had last year’s not been canceled due to COVID.
Parks is confident his girls are ready for the tournament.
“We’re excited,” Parks said. “Game by game, I think we’re always excited to play. I think the girls are excited about playing because they know they’ll continue to improve as the year goes on. Once again, we’ll go, we’ll play, we’ll compete. We’ll have fun doing it. We’ll continue to get better.”
They’ll take on Howe in the quarterfinals game on Monday at 9 a.m. The Lions, who won the Class 2A state championship this season, are ranked No. 1 with a 7-2 record. Their only losses are to Class 5A opponents in El Reno and West Memphis out of Arkansas.
“They’re a fundamentally sound group,” Parks said. “They shoot the ball really well, so we’ll definitely have to get on their shooters. From [our] standpoint, if we defend the way that we’re supposed to, make it difficult for them, we’ll have some success.”
If they make it past Howe, they’ll face the winner of Classen SAS (4A) and Lincoln Christian (3A) in the semifinals on Tuesday. Win that game, and they’re in the finals on Wednesday.
For Parks, it’s an opportunity for his team to see how they fare against other top teams in the state.
“[Howe] didn’t win a state championship because they weren’t very good,” Parks said. “You still have to go out and compete. If you win a state championship really at any level, you have the ability to maybe beat somebody any day. That’s just the way it is. I think the talent pool across the state of Oklahoma has definitely grown tenfold as it applies to girls basketball.”
The Tigers feel good about their chances. They secured a 57-37 win in their last outing against Norman North, which saw the team receive contributions up and down the roster. Aaliyah Henderson led the team with 17 points, five rebounds, eight assists and four steals, while Joki Rollins and Jordyn Rollins combined for 22 points, 13 rebounds and six steals.
“We were tested right away to start the season,” Parks. “To have some success right away with a new group of kids, I think they gained respect for one another, and the fact that they want to go out there and they all have the same goal. Chemistry is huge, on and off the field.”
For Parks and the Tigers, the key is to continue improving. They have a great chance to do that in Tulsa this week.
“That’s our goal this year. We started off OK, but we’ve got a lot of growth and a lot of things we can get better at. By the time February and March comes around, if we stay healthy, we’ll be a true contender,” Parks said.