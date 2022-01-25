It was a game of runs for the Norman High girls, and it looked like the final one would be enough to beat Stillwater Tuesday.
Down 60-48 with three minutes to go, the Tigers found another burst of energy. Their full-court press forced the Pioneers into several turnovers, and the Tigers managed to cut the lead to 61-60 with 1:24 left to go.
But the Tigers never managed to seal the win. Missed shots and turnovers limited the Tigers to just one point the rest of the way, as Stillwater’s Janiyah Williams sank two clutch free throws to put the game away.
The Tigers fell 63-61 to the team they defeated by 15 points last Saturday in the Bruce Gray Invitational finals at Deer Creek High School.
For NHS coach Frankie Parks, the Tigers wouldn’t have been in that position if not for their start to the game.
The first run of the game belonged to Stillwater. Aaliyah Henderson and Jordyn Rollins scored the lone baskets for the Tigers, as the Pioneers took a 14-5 lead to end the first quarter.
“If we don’t start out slow, we don’t put ourselves in that situation to play from behind,” Parks said. “And we’ve been doing that for the last several games, and it looks like that’s something that we need to work on, especially over the next several weeks in regards to moving into the playoffs.”
The Tigers’ first run came in the second quarter, scoring the first eight points to cut Stillwater’s lead to one. But Stillwater responded with their own run, outscoring the Tigers 15-3 the rest of the quarter to take a 13-point halftime lead.
Just like the Tigers did in their victory over the Pioneers at Deer Creek, they started the third quarter on a big run.
They opened the second half on a 16-4 run, and got their first tie on a traditional 3-point play from Henderson. But the Tigers were called for a technical foul on the same possession, and the Ponies made both technical free throws to break the tie.
The Tigers were called for another technical foul later in the third quarter, and the Ponies used that advantage to take a 45-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
“I think we started matching the intensity of Stillwater, being on their home court,” Parks said. “But with that being said, I think if we match intensity and we play just as hard, then I think [foul calls] should go both ways. and it just kind of got away from us. Like I say, slow starts are kind of our endurance right now. and that’s something we have to fix.”
Henderson led the Tigers with 22 points. Rollins added 13. Williams led the game with 26 points for Stillwater.
The Tigers fall to 12-4 on the season, while Stillwater improved to 8-8.
• Norman high boys struggle late: If the NHS girls struggled early, the boys struggled late.
The Tigers held a 30-27 lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Pioneers started the fourth quarter on a 7-1 run.
The Pioneers took the lead for good midway through the quarter, and closed the game on a 12-4 run, beating the Tigers 49-40.
The Tigers were outscored in the final quarter 22-10, which NHS coach Cory Cole attributes to inconsistency.
“We were snake bitten again,” Cole said. “We have a habit of not finishing.”
“I think our energy was inconsistent. We had some unforced turnovers, which led to no-shot possessions for us and extra possessions for them, which it was a possession game. So those two factors were big and they capitalized.”
Marquis Combs-Pierce led the team with 13 points. Connor Goodson added 11.
The Tigers dropped to 6-10 on the season.
Next
Both teams return to action at Edmond Santa Fe on Friday. The girls tip off at 6, with the boys following at 7:30.