Norman High didn’t get off to its normal start Thursday night.
The Tigers gave up a pair of early three’s to trail 6-0 early in the game. Facing a Bixby team that entered the game ranked No. 2 on the East side of Class 6A, the Tigers didn’t come away with their first points until Jordyn Rollins knocked down a corner trey with 4:30 left in the first quarter.
They tied the game up on a Kayla Jones putback with 2:30 left in the first quarter, but the score would remain 9-9 at the end of the period. The Spartans scored all nine of their points from behind the arc and weren’t being fazed by Norman High’s high-pressure defense.
After a fast-paced first quarter in which neither team used a timeout, Norman High head coach Frankie Parks got his first chance to talk to his team. Parks said the message in the huddle was simple — they have to play better defense and chase the Spartans off the 3-point line.
The Tigers were the first to score early in the second to take their first lead of the game. Then, after two defensive stops, Keeley Parks got a good look on an elbow jump and drained it.
Norman High went on to outscore the Spartans 16-3 in the second quarter. By the time the two teams entered the fourth quarter, the Tigers were running away with a 27-point lead.
The Tigers held on for a 57-32 win to advance to the state tournament for the fourth time in five seasons.
“I’m just super proud of my girls,” Frankie Parks said. “We’ve had this motto this year and it’s ‘play hard, play together,’ and in that particular game that may have been the best game that they played all year. Just as a team playing hard and playing together, and you know it showed tonight. So I’m super proud of them, every single on of them.”
After taking a 13-point lead into halftime, the Tigers opened the second half on an 11-0 run. The Spartans didn’t score their first points of the second half until halfway through the third quarter.
Parks said the team’s goal coming into the game was to wear the Spartans down when the Tigers were on defense and use that to find easy looks on the offensive end of the court. That plan started to work to perfection in the second quarter as the Tigers were able to find easy looks in transition off steals.
“We talked about how we were going to defend it, switching and things of that nature,” Parks said about the Spartans’ 3-point shooting. “They came out and executed it about as good as you could do it as a team in that second quarter to only give up three points to what I consider one of the best teams in the state.”
It’s been a while since the Tigers have had an opportunity to play their starters for an entire game. They won their first two regional matches by a combined 52 points.
The Tigers had a 13-point win over Edmond Memorial on Feb. 12, but have not had another game decided by less than 20 points since fall to Edmond North on Jan. 17. Even that game was a decided 24 points.
On Thursday, the Tigers had a comfortable lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Parks continued to keep his starters in the game. For Parks, they were valuable minutes that the team needs as it prepares its state tournament run.
“Over the last couple of months we’ve really been focused on our conditioning,” he said. “I think that was the key tonight.”
Four of the Tigers’ five starters finished in double digits. Jones led all scorers with 17 points including a triple.
Jordyn Rollins knocked down three from outside to finish with 14 points. Begay also had 14 points and Keeley Parks added 10.
The Tigers’ starters accounted for all 57 of their points.
“I think everybody impacted that game,” Parks said. “Whether it was a coach, whether they were on the floor and I think our bench was just tremendous tonight. They brought all the energy and kind of took the energy away from their crowd and their team. Kudos to everybody across the board, it was a true team effort.”
