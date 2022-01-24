We’re past the midway point of the season for area basketball teams, and that includes the Norman High girls.
The Tigers, ranked No. 7 in Class 6A, have posted a 12-3 record through 15 games, with only eight games to go before the postseason begins next month.
They are also entering their stretch run with some momentum.
The Tigers are coming off a tournament championship at the Bruce Gray Invitational last weekend at Deer Creek High School. The competition didn’t prove to be too difficult for the Tigers, defeating Enid 77-48 in the first round and Glenpool 69-28 in the semifinals.
Their closest margin of victory came in a 59-43 win over Stillwater in the finals, though the game didn’t start that way. The Tigers held a two-point lead at halftime, but they outscored the Ponies 14-4 in the third quarter en route to a 16-point win.
“I think we kind of got off to a slow start defensively,” Parks said. “I think we came out the second half and… we really buckled down and rotated correctly and did all those little things that usually help us succeed. We were able to run a few sets and get some easy buckets as well. So we got back to our comfort and eventually it worked well for us.”
Junior point guard Aaliyah Henderson has been a key part of the Tigers offense this season and continued that in the tournament, scoring 15 points against Stillwater. She was also named the tournament MVP, while teammate Jordyn Rollins was named to the all-tournament team.
For Parks, Henderson has also been a leader of the Tigers’ defense.
“From the defensive side of things, she’s kind of our [leader],” Parks said. “She has great on-ball defense. Especially in the Stillwater game, I put her on their primary scorer, and I think she had maybe [eight] points for the game. I think five of those points came early in the game and then we kind of just really buckled down on her and made it really difficult for her. And, you know, that was because of Aaliyah.”
The tournament also saw the Tigers play with a mostly-healthy roster after three players missed time with COVID-19 earlier this month. It’s still a concern as the Tigers prepare for the playoffs, Parks said, but for now the Tigers are healthy.
“I think from the standpoint of just our team being back and trying to get healthy, we’re getting there as it relates specifically to COVID,” Parks said. “But I think it’s been a battle for everyone this year. You know, you have one good kid that goes down, that changes some things for you as it relates to your lineup and cohesiveness on the floor with certain players and so forth.”
It’s possible the Tigers could get some internal help down the stretch, too.
Senior guard Mikayla Parks, Frankie’s daughter, was recently cleared to return to basketball activities after a post-season knee injury last April. The three-year starter committed to play basketball at Kansas State last November.
Frankie Parks said Mikayla’s return to the court will depend on her continuing to progress and work through her rehab.
“She’s optimistic. Like I said, she’s ready to go,” Frankie Parks said. “We’re doing it week by week. She’s been having workouts here as of late. This weekend, she had a really tough workout where we kind of worked on the physicality and the cardio that comes with that. But I can’t say here or there. It just depends on her continued progress as it relates to her workouts week by week.
“We’re just going to continue to progress and work hard and if a time comes and we feel as a coach, as a dad, as our health professionals say she’s good to go, we’ll make a decision then.”
The Tigers’ stretch run, and their quest for a third state championship in four seasons, continues with a rematch against the Ponies on Tuesday, this time in Stillwater.
Frankie Parks believes his team will be ready.
“We know that every time we play, it’s a challenge. … People get up to us and give us their best shot.”