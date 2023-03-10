Following the Tigers’ game at the Lloyd Noble Center on Friday, Norman High head coach Frankie Parks pointed to a key difference in his squad from their first game of the season to their most recent.
Although it’s not hard to contrast the two results — Norman High lost its first meeting to Edmond Memorial, and came away with a convincing 68-47 win in Friday’s 6A state semifinal — still something less tangible seems to be different about this team.
The Tigers entered a tightly-contested fourth quarter in their season opener, but faltered down the stretch to the reigning 6A state qualifiers. On Friday, the Tigers pulled off an early run before the Bulldogs climbed their way back to a one-possession game midway through the second quarter.
Norman High didn’t panic, it went back to the strategy that has been working for it all season — feeding its post players and letting them get efficient buckets.
The Tigers closed the second quarter on an 18-9 run, with Nessa Begay (nine points), Kayla Jones (nine points) and Jordyn Rollins (six) accounting for 24 of the team’s 33 first-half points and 15 rebounds.
The confidence and poise Norman High showed to pull away in the first half and hold on for the win was the change that Parks has seen in his team this season.
“We didn’t really have an identity at that point and that showed in that fourth quarter when we played them,” Parks said. “As the season drew on we figured out our identity. We knew what worked for us and what didn’t work for us.”
With the win, the Tigers advance to the state championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center. It would be their third in the last five seasons.
Norman High dominated the paint in the state semifinals. It finished with 34 points in the paint and 22 second chance points.
Jones grabbed six of the team’s 13 offensive boards and Rollins had 10 defensive rebounds. The Tigers’ front-court trio combined for 45 points, led by Begay’s 17 points.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs shot 29% from the field and turned the ball over 14 times. The Tigers finished with 11 steals with all five of the team’s starters earning at least one.
“We hang our hats on the defensive side of things,” Parks said. “When we’re all tuned in and playing defense and we’re all on the same page, head on a swivel, making the correct rotations, it’s tough to score against us.”
Sophomore guard Keeley Parks had a big game, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Parks led all scorers with 19 points on eight of 16 shooting and was a perfect two for two from outside.
Still, as Frankie Parks pointed out, when the team is able to work the ball inside the way it was on Friday, Keeley’s points just become an added bonus.
“We’re going to score points regardless,” Frankie said. “We’ve got kids that could put points in the basket and that changes for us every game. Today it was her game to be able to score buckets and get them pretty easily.”
The Tigers enter Saturday’s state championship game having beaten its five playoff opponents by an average of 25 points per game.
The program has won six state titles and is 5-1 in state championship games.
