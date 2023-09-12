SHAWNEE — Norman High's cross country team returned to competition Saturday at the Oklahoma Baptist University High School Invitational, winning both the boys and girls team events in dominating fashion.
The girls triumphed with a team score of 15, easily outpacing second-place Choctaw's 50. The boys also ran past the field with a team score of 20, comfortably ahead of second-place Shawnee’s 49.
Norman High senior Payton Fox won her first career 5K with a time of 20:34 in the hot and humid conditions on a hilly course in Shawnee. Fox came in a full minute ahead of second-place finisher, and Norman High sophomore, Gabby Beck. Also scoring for the Lady Tigers were Keyla Culejay, Charlotte Gentry, and Jaeden Young.
Fox’s wire-to-wire victory came as no surprise to Coach Scott Monnard.
“I thought Payton did about as well as you could ask when you consider the weather and her essentially running the entire race on her own,” Monnard said. “She has run really well the last two races, so her hard work this summer is definitely paying off."
The rest of the girls team also did well according to Monnard.
“I thought our first three runners ran exceptionally well. Payton, Gabby, and Keyla looked really good out there this morning. I thought Lucy Kershen and Daltrey Gibson ran really well too.”
Norman High junior Kohtaka Orikasa ran a tight duel with Shawnee sophomore Ayden Ringwald for much of the boys’ race, before ultimately finishing a close second at 18:22. Also scoring for the Tigers were Ben Liesenfeld, Aidan Morgan, Cody Bunting, and Ilo Bonner.
"The elements exposed some of the boys today. But for the most part, I thought they ran hard,” Monnard said. “When six of your top 12 finishers from today are freshmen, you are going to have a learning curve. We have a long way to go in the next six weeks, but they have been practicing well, so it should be an intriguing last month of the season."
The Tigers are off next week before returning to competition on Sept. 23 at the pre-state meet at Edmond Santa Fe. The increase in competition will be a good litmus test for the Tigers, according to Monnard.
"We will have a much better idea where we stand in a few weeks,” Monnard said. “We need to put together a good two weeks of practice and have some quality and consistent workouts, and see where we stack up against the best in Class 6A."
