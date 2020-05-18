NIL reforms bring mixed reactions from players, coaches

The NCAA's Board of Governors last month voted historically to amend an NCAA rule which will clear the way for NCAA student-athletes to receive compensation through their name, image and likeness.
The rule is expected to be in place in time for the 2021-22 sports seasons. While colleges and universities will not be permitted to compensate their student-athletes, their players will be allowed to receive payment through third-party endorsements.
Student-athletes will not be penalized by the NCAA or their schools for money received due to their status as athletes.
Penn State coach James Franklin, who played collegiately at East Stroudsburg University, co-signed the governing body's decision.
"Anything that's going to be a positive for our student-athletes we're supportive of," Franklin said. "And to be honest with you, I think pretty much that's the case all across the country."
Franklin mentioned checks and balances that must be vetted to ensure ethical and unsullied practices once the new rule takes effect.
"The complexity," he said, "of making sure that things are staying within the guidelines, I think that's the challenge more than anything."
Former Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda played for the Nittany Lions from 2014-17 and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors following the 2016 regular season.
Although he currently plays for the Detroit Lions, Cabinda was pleasantly surprised to see the NCAA make a step in the direction of the well-being of its student-athletes.
"My immediate reaction was, 'All right, man, it's about time,'" Cabinda said. "It's been very clear, especially in recent years, college football is a product. College football is a business. The players are the product. They are what make the fall exciting. The fans go to see their favorite players."
There likely will be more endorsements for stars of revenue-producing college sports -- football and men's basketball -- but opportunities could evolve for non-revenue and women's sports as well.
In the past, Olympic swimmers such as Stanford's Katie Ledecky and Indiana's Lilly King were unable to cash in on product endorsements after winning gold medals during the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Now, Olympic athletes will be able to generate third-party revenue, as well.
The Board of Governors has identified gender equity as one of its guiding principles in crafting NIL guidelines.
"It will matter, and it will be a strategy," Indiana women's volleyball coach Steve Aird said.
Dustin Maguire, a former college basketball player turned attorney and advocate for student-athlete rights, said athletes must retain autonomy when making NIL decisions.
"My biggest concern is that we're starting to see schools structure these NIL programs," Maguire said, "and we're even seeing that marketing consultants and marketing professionals are being hired by athletic departments to take on this cause."
