The rain around the state on Thursday caused a pair of high school postseason games to be rescheduled for Friday.
In Class 3A soccer, the Community Christian girls team will now be playing on Friday at 7 p.m. The boys’ game has been moved to Friday at 5 p.m.
In regional baseball action, Norman North’s game against Choctaw will now be on Friday at 1 p.m. The Timberwolves split their first two games of the Choctaw regional, with a 3-2 loss to Edmond North and a 16-0 win over Northwest Classen.
Norman North will be facing elimination on Friday and will need to beat Choctaw and Edmond North twice in order to advance to state.
The CCS girls will enter their game against Oklahoma Christian School coming off a 7-0 win in the first round of the playoffs. The winner of Friday’s game at CCS will advance to face Sequoyah in the semifinals.
The CCS boys will be on the road to face Crooked Oak. The Royals beat Crossings Christian in the first round on a game-winning goal in extra time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.