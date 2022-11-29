Norman North was checking many of the boxes that a road underdog needs in order to pull off an unlikely upset.
Despite several new faces in their starting lineup, the Timberwolves opened up the game with a four-point lead after the first quarter behind 60 percent shooting from the floor. Edmond North fired off quick shots and struggling to knock them down from behind the arc.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves slowed the game down and stretched out possessions to find good shots and to wear the Huskies out on defense. The strategy worked, and Norman North was able to enter the final quarter with a two-point deficit despite never scoring more than 15 points in any quarter.
Everything changed in the fourth quarter when Edmond North junior guard TO Barrett started to heat up from behind the arc.
The Timberwolves were in a one-point game with a little over three minutes remaining when Barrett got the ball deep behind the line and knocked it down. The Huskies came back down on the next possession and found Barrett near the same spot, but this time a Norman North defender was in his face.
The extra pressure didn’t matter, as Barrett would drain the 3-pointer to extend the lead to seven points. Barrett knocked down four consecutive 3-pointers to open up a big lead for his team.
Despite battling early, Norman North fell 67-50 to the defending 6A state champions.
“I felt like he beat us the way we wanted him to beat us,” Norman North head coach Kellen McCoy said of Barrett. “We wanted to stay in front of him, not let him get in the paint, make him take shots from the perimeter and he made four in a row.
“I felt like on every one of those our guys did their jobs defensively, we had two guys in front of him. He’s a really, really good player and he made the shot. The score doesn’t look like how the game was at all.”
The Huskies outscored the Timberwolves 19-3 over the final three minutes of action. Barrett accounted for 18 of the team’s 27 points in the fourth quarter after scoring just 12 up until that point.
Norman North trailed by as many as seven points in the third quarter, but were able to claw their way back behind a big day offensively for Ben Moser. Moser scored eight points in the third quarter on 4-of-5 shooting, including some tough finishes through contact.
“Ben was awesome,” McCoy said. “Ben gave us a great spark offensively and defensively. He rebounded the ball really well and attacked the basket and made some big shots. It’s tough, those guys are so physical with him, he was in foul trouble, Max was in foul trouble, so we had to go without them for a bit of a spurt. Our bench guys did a good job stepping in and held down the fort until he got back.”
For McCoy, it was an encouraging performance from a Norman North squad that many thought would take a step back with several new faces on the roster. The Huskies only lost five games all of last season on their way to winning the state championship.
“They were a good defensive team and they did a good job against us,” McCoy said. “I thought our guys did a good job of being patient and attacking later in the possession to where their defense broke down a little bit. I thought our guys got into a rhythm, once we started getting stops and getting out in transition, I thought we got in a pretty good rhythm.”
Norman North will look to improve on its 0-1 record in its home opener on Friday against Westmoore.
Norman North girls fall to Edmond North in season opener
The Norman North girls team wasn’t able to overcome a slow start on the road, falling to Edmond North 82-33 on Tuesday night.
The Huskies opened up the game shooting 54 percent from the field to take an 18-4 lead going into the first quarter. The Timberwolves were 1-of-9 from the field and struggled to find open looks in the offense.
Norman North got a better offensive rhythm in the second quarter, knocking down 3-of-10 attempts from the field with a 3-pointer from senior Hannah Fields.
Fields scored nine of the team’s 14 first half points on three of seven shooting, but the Timberwolves faced a 29-point deficit heading into the break.
“We’ve discussed all year — the key to our season being about toughness and blocking out, and we didn’t show that tonight,” NNHS head coach Al Beal said. “There were some first-game jitters involved. We just didn’t hit shots, normally we’re a really good shooting team. We were really stagnant, the ball wasn’t swinging around we were just dribbling. I associate this one to playing a really good team, the first game of the year jitters and we’ll fix it.”
Norman North falls to 0-1 with the loss and will face Westmoore at home on Friday at 6 p.m.
