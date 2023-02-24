Over the first three-and-a-half minutes of the second half, Norman North struggled to get anything going on the offensive end of the court.
After watching his team turn the ball over four times and come away with no points against Northwest Classen’s high-pressure defense during that span, head coach Kellen McCoy called a timeout to regroup the team. The Timberwolves were still in the game, due in large part to the play of their defense.
Northwest Classen had two turnovers of its own and only held a four-point advantage. On the Timberwolves’ next offensive possession they found Ben Moser inside the paint to cut the deficit to two.
A little over a minute later, the Timberwolves used good ball movement again to find Nate Lancaster open for a corner 3. It was the start of a 7-3 Norman North run that tied the game heading into the final period.
Despite entering the game as the lower-seeded team, Norman North was the aggressor down the stretch. Norman North built a seven-point lead heading into the final minute, using smart play and solid free throw shooting to hold on for the win.
The 42-35 win secures Norman North’s spot in the area tournament and sets up a matchup with Crosstown rival Norman High on Saturday at 7 p.m.
“I”m proud of our guys effort,” McCoy said. “I told them in the locker room that I didn’t think that was our best. We didn’t play our best today. We didn’t start off great offensively, but we kind of weathered their storm, fought back in the game. Did a good job defensively which allowed us to stay in the game early and then we just kind of willed our way to win.”
The Timberwolves shot 28% from the field in the opening quarter and still managed to keep the game within striking distance.
The Knights appeared poised to take advantage of the Timberwolves’ shooting woes with a quick 6-0 run to start the second quarter. Norman North responded with a 11-2 run to take a two-point lead into halftime.
Eight different Norman North players scored in the first half and no player finished with more than five points in the first two periods.
Then the Timberwolves looked flat again when they returned from intermission.
“We were just kind lackadaisical to start the second half,” McCoy said. “It was unfortunate and we didn’t like it so we called a timeout, got readjusted and our guys were able to pick it up a little bit.”
Norman North went to the line 13 times and missed just once. Noah Jones hit seven of those free throws to finish as the game’s leading scorer with 13 points.
