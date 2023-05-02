Here’s how good it was for the Northwest Classen boys Tuesday night at Bryan Young Memorial Field.
The Knights weren’t sure who scored the game-winning goal of their 3-1 shocker-of-an-upset over Norman North, nor did they seem to care.
The result was plenty.
Despite finishing fourth in District 6A-1, Northwest remains one of eight teams standing and can become one of four on Friday night when they take on Putnam City West.
Though he didn’t think his team offered its very best, North coach Kahlil Benalioulhaj gave the Knights all the credit.
“The should have probably finished second in their district but they finished fourth,” he said. “They felt like the odds were stacked against them and, like most underdogs, they gave everything they had and they did a fantastic job.
“They executed their game plan very well. They put three goals in on us and we haven’t given up a goal several games”
About the Knights’ second tally?
It came with a few ticks less than a half hour remaining when Federico Palacios took one of those fantastic corner kicks that take a turn at the top of their flight and head toward the net.
North keeper Will Sutherlin, who entered having not allowed a goal since the Timberwolves spent a weekend out of state more than a month ago, was there to stop it, though the bending-hard-and-fast ball somehow squeezed through him.
What wasn’t clear was who put it in the net, Palacios from distance or a teammate on the doorstep?
Nobody on the Knight bench could come up with a name, leaving Palacios to finish with a goal and two assists rather than a hat trick of helpers.
But for the bleachers on Northwest’s side, the score took the wind out of the stadium and seemed more and more impossible as the game continued.
Impossible because the T-Wolves might have owned possession at an 85-15 rate.
Impossible because at almost no point did North seem to have less than a three-to-one shot advantage before ending the contest with 21, 13 more than Northwest.
Impossible because Knight keeper Wilmer Cruz finished with 12 saves, about half of them difficult and huge.
Northwest proved it was dangerous early, carrying possession and making North’s back line have to stiffen in the opening two minutes.
From there, the game appeared to turn, the T-Wolves owning the ball, the chances and pretty much everything until Palacios found Jose Regalado in the 19th minute from short range on the left side, handing the Knight’s the game’s first lead.
North tied it with 4:06 left in the half when Owen Whitman put the ball past Cruz from near the PK mark off a feed from Bostyn Carroll.
Not 30 seconds later, North broke through two-on-one, Tyson Simmons and Alex Sonne against a lone Knight defender, who chose to defend the ball. That left Sonne to send it to Simmons, who one-timed it from about 13 yards only to be stoned, by Cruz.
North (10-5) finished with 11 post-intermission shots, six post intermission corner kicks and what seemed like chance after chance.
Yet Cruz kept getting in the way of the best of them, while others weren’t struck solidly and others finished wide or over the frame.
One of those nights when one of those nights can’t be afforded.
Benalioulhaj said “not finishing … had “been a theme” during the regular season.
“We were close many times,” he said, “but close isn’t enough.”
Despite going out in the first round of the playoffs, the T-Wolves still took home the District 6A-2 crown, running the table one season after claiming the program’s seventh state title.
That, and the journey can still be its own reward.
“So grateful for all of these players,” Benalioulhaj said, “and for all the hard work they put in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.