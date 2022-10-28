MOORE — It might not have been the conditions that Norman North would’ve preferred, but the Timberwolves got what they needed out of a cold, rainy night inside Moore Schools Stadium on Friday.
A light sprinkle of rain started well before kickoff and continued all throughout the game. The wet ball was difficult to grip and added an extra challenge to moving down the field through the air, but the Timberwolves didn’t appear to be affected early on.
Norman North kicked off to begin the first half and elected to try a short kick. The ball bounced off a Westmoore returner’s hands and was recovered by NNHS’ Mason James.
The Timberwolves started their first drive on the Jaguars’ 33-yard line and only needed two plays to punch it in for the opening score — first on a well-executed pass from Kamden Sixkiller across the middle to Duante Moses, before scoring on a tough, 18-yard run by Chapman McKown.
Norman North would go on to score 35 points in the first half and hold on for a 52-28 win.
“Kind of glad the game’s over with,” NNHS head coach Justin Jones joked after the game. “It’s been miserable all day as far as the conditions.”
The Timberwolves’ explosive offense came out aggressive and was able to ride some momentum to an early 14-0 lead. Norman North ran the ball 11 times in the first quarter and threw it just four times.
On those 11 running plays, the T-Wolves averaged over 11 yards a carry, which help set up their passing game. Sixkiller completed three of his four passing attempts in the opening quarter for 80 yards including a 55-yard strike to Jackson Lundquist.
Despite the rain, Westmoore was able to continue to run its scheme the way it had all season. The Jaguars’ pounded the ball inside and were rewarded with touchdowns in the first and second quarter.
“I think for the most part we played pretty well,” Jones said. “I was pretty happy with the special teams. I thought defensively we gave up too many explosives tonight. I think there were three or four big explosive plays that we’ve got to do a better job of fitting better.”
Norman North out-gained the Jaguars 360-180 in the first half. McKown led the Timberwolves in the running game with nine carries for 74 yards and two total touchdowns in the first half alone.
The second touchdown came late in the first half with the Timberwolves looking to extend their two-touchdown lead. Sixkiller got the snap and rolled right looking to pass, but was under pressure.
He dumped it off to McKown near the first down line, but the senior made two defenders miss with a spin move and was off to the races down the sideline. The 49-yard touchdown pass gave the Timberwolves a 35-14 lead going into halftime.
“We felt like we were explosive,” Jones said about the offense. “I thought we ran the ball really well tonight. Against that defensive front that was one thing we wanted to be able to do was establish the run game and we did that and that opened up the passing game.”
Norman North’s offense slowed down a bit in the second half, going scoreless in the third quarter before finding its rhythm again in a 17-point fourth quarter.
“It was really us that shot ourselves in the foot a bunch there,” Jones said about the second half. “That’s what it is, offensively and defensively, when we were clicking we were clicking really well and when we weren’t we just shot ourselves in the foot. We’ve just got to get better at those things.”
With the win, Norman North’s result next week likely won’t matter.
At 5-1 in district play, the Timberwolves will enter the final week of the regular season a game behind first-place Bixby and tied with Jenks. Unless the Trojans can end the Spartans’ 58-game winning streak during next week’s matchup, the Timberwolves will earn the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and a first round bye.
With Friday’s 35-34 win over Broken Arrow, the Trojans can force a three-way tie for first place in District 6A-1 with a win, but would need a margin of victory greater than six in order to surpass the Timberwolves in marginal points (the second tie-breaker for a three-way tie).
Norman North will face Enid next Friday at home.
