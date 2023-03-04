Midwest City went on a quick 6-0 run to cut Norman North’s lead to 52-45 with 1:25 remaining.
Momentum was starting to shift and the Bombers were defending the Timberwolves aggressively on the ensuing inbounds. Seleh Harmon streaked towards the opposite baseline and Hannah Fields heaved a one-handed pass past half court.
The pass was over Harmon’s head, but she made an athletic play to chase it down and finish the layup to end the Bombers’ run.
After trailing for most of the first half, the Timberwolves pulled off another second half comeback to defeat Midwest City, 58-47, and advance to the 6A state tournament.
“The biggest thing is when we go into a locker room at halftime, there’s no panic,” NNHS head coach Al Beal said. “There’s just a business-like attitude of: this is what we didn’t do, this is what we need to correct. They typically just go about doing what they need to do in the second half.”
Norman North had a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter when Olivia Watkins faked a pass on the left wing and drove hard to the baseline. Her left-handed layup fell, extending the Timberwolves’ lead to two possessions.
The Bombers put an end to the run with a trip to the free throw line with 3:17 left, but Sade Epps drained a 3-pointer on the other end to get the Timberwolves going again. Harmon got a steal on defensive end of the court and finished on the other end to extend the lead to double-digits.
It was another heroic effort from Harmon with her team on the brink of elimination. The sophomore finished with 32 points and eight rebounds, her second game in a row scoring over 30 points.
“It really wasn’t planned that way, but really over the course of the season her teammates have gained so much confidence in her and she’s gained confidence in herself,” Beal said about Seleh’s scoring in recent games. “She was able to do this when she came to Norman North initially, but she was trying to find her place and she didn’t want to be just a scorer or create too much friction from her scoring too much. The one thing about this team, more than anything else, they want to win. There’s no jealousy or anything like that so whoever gives us the best opportunity to do that, everybody’s on board.”
Fields finished with seven points and eight rebounds with an assist and two steals. The senior was a member of the Norman North squad that won just four games all of last season.
The Timberwolves have won nine of their last 11 games to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
The Timberwolves trailed by six entering halftime, but quickly tied the game behind a 6-0 run over the first 6:30 of the second half. The Bombers didn’t get their first score until over three minutes into the second half.
Harmon hit a turnaround jumper in the final minute of the third quarter to give the Timberwolves the lead heading into the fourth.
Watkins fouled out early in the fourth quarter, but still managed to finish with seven points. The Timberwolves forced 16 turnovers, but had 15 turnovers of their own.
“The level of physicality has really stepped up in the playoffs and we’re undersized, we’ve been playing that way all year,” Beal said. “But this is probably one of the toughest groups of kids that I’ve ever been around. They’ll compete until they see zeros on the clock.”
