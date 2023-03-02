Seleh Harmon stole the ball near the top of the key and raced to the other end of the floor.
A Moore defender came in to try to knock the ball away, but made contact with Harmon’s arm as she was going up. Harmon’s feet were nearly back on the floor by the time she the got the shot up in the air, but it banked off the backboard and in.
Having trailed since early in the first quarter, Harmon’s and-one gave the Timberwolves their first lead of the second half just under five minutes remaining.
Harmon wasn’t done there, going on to score eight points more points over the final five minutes to keep Norman North’s season alive. The sophomore aggressively attacked the paint to force contact down the stretch and went on to knock down eight of nine free throw attempts.
Norman North came back from down as many as 11 points to down Moore, 62-57.
“I love these kids to death,” NNHS head coach Al Beal said. “I just saw that fight and that resiliency that they’ve shown all year. We talked a bit at halftime because we were struggling offensively and defensively also.
“But at halftime I told them: if we go home, we go home as a group, and they’re going to have to take it, we’re not going to give it to them. Just stay together as a group and don’t turn on each other.”
Norman North trailed 31-24 at halftime with most of their scoring from Harmon’s three triples (13 points).
Harmon took over the game offensively in the second half. She had 18 points down the stretch while going 10-12 from the charity stripe to finish with 31 points.
“She was huge,” Beal said. “… As I’ve said over and over she’s a complete player. Look at her competitiveness on the defensive end also.”
On the other end of the court, Moore’s Albony Bryles was having a big game of her own. The senior point guard was knocking down shots from all over the court including five three’s to finish with a team-high 27 points.
With just under two minutes left in the game, Bryles was able to get the ball inside and finish with one hand to give the Lions a 57-55 lead. The Timberwolves wouldn’t allow her or any other Moore players to score over the final two minutes of the game.
“We changed defenses and we started trying to trap her a little bit more to try to get the ball out of her hands,” Beal said. “We seemed to have success with that.”
With the win, Norman North puts itself one win away from securing a spot in the state tournament. The Timberwolves will play on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against Midwest City at Chickasha High School.
