OKLAHOMA CITY — Norman North freshman Sadie Epps agrees her shot can be a little odd looking. Quickly released, it begins at her waist and in a flourish is suddenly in the air.
If you can get her to demonstrate off the court, without a ball, it’s less odd. By the time it’s released, it’s coming off her hand above her chin.
Still, it’s something to watch and Thursday night at Putnam City West, in the win-or-go-home first round of the Class 6A regional playoffs, against Southmoore, it was that shot that first got the T-Wolves off the mat; second kept them moving once off the mat; and third put them in position to finally win going away, 55-34.
Hoping to advance to the winners’ bracket of next week’s area tournament, North (15-9) meets Putnam City West (20-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday back on the Patriots’ home court.
“I was afraid we’d come out a little tight,” North coach Al Beal said. “Especially the seniors, knowing it’s make or break.”
What that meant on the court was an 11-0 first-quarter lead for the SaberCats, who entered the contest having won two games all season.
No problem, Epps entered about that time and with two minutes remaining in the opening frame got her first shot up, a swish from the right side, finally putting North on the board.
Her second 3 was the final basket of the first half, tying the game 20-20, marking the first moment since the tip North no longer trailed.
Her third and fourth 3s were North’s first two baskets of the second half, beginning a 12-2 run that spanned most of the third quarter.
Her final 3 was North’s first basket of the fourth quarter, beginning a 14-3 run that took the score from 39-29 to 52-32.
Epps’ points, a game-high 15, coming on 5 of 7 shooting, were crucial at a time her teammates were struggling to find their fire, yet her energy was a catalyst, too. While other players shuffled, she appeared to bounce and bop.
“My whole life I’ve played like, kind of all around,” Epps said. “I’m always jumping around, diving for the loose ball, going for the rebound. It’s just kind of my style of play.”
By the time Epps scored her final points, her team had joined her.
Point guard Seleh Harmon finished with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. Hannah Fields added seven points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
Olivia Watkins added seven points, four rebounds and three steals. Kenzie Clouse, who’s also come on recently to grab a regular role, added six points on 2 of 4 3-point shooting and six rebounds.
Briana Wren led the SaberCats (2-21) with 14 points. Sofia Reyes added 11. Kelley Mahseet grabbed eight rebounds.
In addition to Epps’ shooting, North turned its fortune by dominating the boards, out-rebounding Southmoore 43 to 27.
“I knew we’d have a difficult time against their zone,” Beal said. “So we just determined that we’ve got to be more physical, go to the boards and get some easy baskets.”
Watching her team’s slumberous start, Epps had a feeling she’d soon be in the game to do something about it. Still, she gave everybody the credit.
“We finally realized,” she said, “Like, ‘OK, we’ve got to get together, we’re not going out like this. We have to be better.’”
They were.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.