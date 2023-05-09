EDMOND - With the game tied at one in the second golden goal, Narissa Fults delivered the game winning goal to send Norman North back to the state championship game on Tuesday night.
Presley Boyd passed the ball on a fast break and Fults was open. Fults made a move after getting the ball and put it in the back of the net.
“Presley passed a great ball and it was one-on-one with the goalkeeper, so I knew I had to make it,” Fults said. “We knew a play like this was coming and this is one of my favorite wins while playing for Norman North.”
Norman North is 17-0 and is one win away from a state championship. The Lady Timberwolves will face Jenks Saturday for the state championship at Rogers State University in Claremore.
Norman North lost in the state finals last season to Deer Creek.
“Going into Saturday, the biggest thing for us is that we stay composed, but I am so happy for our soccer team,” coach Trevor Laffoon said. “ In moments like this, it can be a bit stressful and it might not look pretty, but we are super excited with the win. We will be ready for Saturday and I sure hope it's a different outcome than last season.”
Norman North created chances early, but could not get the ball in the net. However, that changed when Makenna Adam scored off a header, assisted by Boyd for her first of two assists, making it 1-0 midway through the first half.
The Lady Huskies created some chances too, but the Norman North defense kept Edmond North off the scoreboard in the first half.
Edmond North’s goalkeeper Leslie Miller made two heroic saves late in the first half, to keep the score at 1-0.
Eight minutes into the second half, Rylee McLanahan scored an equalizer to tie the game at one.
With a minute and a half to play, Norman North had a corner kick. The kick came in, but Miller from Edmond North punched the ball away. After a couple more not so close attempts to score, it got sent into a 10 minute golden goal.
“In the second half, we got worked a bit,” Laffoon said. “But if we can compete and keep playing, we are good enough to break teams down, which is exactly what we did.”
Off a free kick for Edmond North, Callie Sullivan made a diving save to keep the game tied early in golden goal. Both teams created decent chances to score, but neither team scored in the first golden goal.
Team captain Presslee Amick said they must play better going forward, but also is happy with how they overcame the goal they gave up.
“This win was all about grit,” Amick said. “It was just two really good teams going at it and we just had to push through. Edmond North caught us when we were down, but we responded after the goal we gave up.”
