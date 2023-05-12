CLAREMORE - Norman North girls soccer were one win away from winning a state championship, but fell 2-1 for their first loss of the season.
The contest was tied at one with three minutes to play in the game, but Jenks' Sophie Wilson scored a long goal, which ended up being the game winner outside the box to give the Lady Trojans a one-score advantage.
“I hate losing, but I do not think we played our best game today and we definitely had our chances,” Norman North head coach Trevor Laffoon said. “But give credit to Jenks, as they played very well and challenged us a lot. They worked hard and put us under pressure and won lots of the 50/50 balls. However, our girls never gave up and we created chances to score late, but we could not get the job done.”
In the first half, Norman North attacked early and had two shots on goal within the first six minutes. Jenks responded, but Norman North played excellent defense and the game was tied midway through the first half.
The Timberwolves nearly scored a goal with shots from Callie Sullivan and Parker McGraw, but Jenks kept the ball out of the net. Jenks got on the board first when Alisa Bann, a Wyoming commit, scored a goal in the back of the net, making it 1-0 with 9:45 left in the first half.
No other goals were scored and it was 1-0 at halftime. Jenks goalkeeper Anika Patton made eight saves in the first half.
Presley Boyd turned the game around with an equalizer and it was tied with 25 minutes left in the second half. Five minutes later, Norman North had a free kick, but was unable to score. Norman North kept chipping away, as did Jenks.
The Trojans nearly scored a goal, but the shot went just wide. Norman North earned a corner kick with 11:30 left to play. On this corner kick, Patton made a miraculous save, but it deflected to Boyd and she shot it.
It would have gone into the goal, but Bunn blocked the shot with her leg. Norman North kept creating chances, but could not capitalize.
“We dominated a majority of the second half,” Laffon said. “The second goal by Jenks was an incredible goal, but we were slow to step and gave them a chance. For our team, it is good that we keep getting here and our seniors have played in every state championship game during their career at Norman North, but it would be nice to win another state championship.”
Norman North has appeared in the state championship every year since 2018, discounting 2020, which wasn't played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Norman North won the championship in 2019 and 2021.
Norman North falls to 17-1 on the season and graduates six seniors: Presslee Amick, Devin Jansing, Mallory Osborn, Aubrey Shipman and Addie Smith, and Zoe Walker.
