After a slow start to the playoffs, Norman North girls head coach Trevor Laffoon wanted to see how his team responded in Friday’s quarterfinal.
The expectations are sky-high for the Timberwolves, winners of two of the last three state championships that have been played.
So Laffoon said that before the game he wanted his team to lead Edmond Memorial 3-0 or 4-0 by halftime.
The last time the two teams met, the Timberwolves pulled out a 2-0 win in the regular season.
It took 15 minutes before Norman North finally broke through for a goal, but once it did the floodgates opened. After Makenna Adam put the Timberwolves on the board, junior forward Narissa Fults scored the next three goals and assisted on one more before the end of the half.
After leading 5-0 at halftime, the Timberwolves pulled out their starters eight minutes into the second half.
With an 8-1 win, the Timberwolves advance to the 6A state semifinals on Tuesday against Edmond North.
“I would say that we responded really well,” Laffoon said. “I thought the energy was high, I thought the work-rate was high, I thought our finishing was fantastic and then defensively I thought we were very organized.”
The Timberwolves gave up four goals in their first-round matchup with rival Norman High.
On Friday, there were far fewer opportunities for the Bulldogs on that end of the field. With a little over 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Edmond Memorial got it’s best look of the game on a one-on-one with keeper Mallory Osborn.
The Bulldogs’ forward aimed to the right on the shot and Osborn stuck a hand out to deflect the ball out of bounds. An Edmond Memorial goal could’ve shifted the momentum back in its favor by making it 3-1, but the Timberwolves struck back to close out the half.
After leading 2-0 heading into the final five minutes of the game, Fults scored on a chip shot from inside the box. Less than 30 seconds later, Presley Boyd received a pass in the box and was tripped.
Fults was given the go-ahead to take the penalty kick and blasted it into the left side of the net. The penalty kick goal gave Fults a hat trick before the end of the first half.
“I’m probably pretty biased, but I think Narissa’s the best player in the state of Oklahoma, I don’t think it’s a question,” Laffoon said. “… We need her and Presley to keep it going. We’ve got two more and we need her to play well on Tuesday.”
Boyd got her opportunity with four minutes remaining in the half on a cross from Fults. She scored again just six minutes into the second half.
Catherine Meng and Harlee Yochum each got opportunities to score in the second half to extend the Timberwolves’ lead to 8-0.
The Bulldogs broke up the shutout bid in the closing minutes of the game on a goal from Ava Vigil.
“For us I like our chances of winning games if we don’t get scored on,” Laffoon said. “I think we have the offensive firepower to score goals and create chances.”
The Timberwolves will be on the road for Tuesday’s quarterfinal, but the game time has not yet been released.
