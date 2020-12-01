CHICKASHA — One game into the season and the Noble boys know they can win a close game.
That’s what the Bears did at Chickasha Tuesday, claiming a 59-57 victory, a game they led after every quarter, not that it was easy.
Brandon Harper led Noble with 17 points, followed by Chili Lorenz, who scored 11 of his 13 after the half. The duo combined for 12 of the Bears’ 18 second half points, which was just enough to prevail.
Noble led 8-7 after a quarter and 23-17 at the half, a lead that was maintained for another eight minutes, the Bears taking a 41-35 edge into the final frame.
Chickasha’s Xavier Copeland led all scorers with 25 points, including 17 after the half. Sooner Boardingham added 15 points for the Fighting Chicks before fouling out.
• Noble girls 60, Chickasha 39: A balanced attack led by Jacey Vinson pushed the Bears to a decisive opening night victory.
Vinson led all scorers with 15 points, netting 10 in the second half of a contest the Bears led narrowly early, before breaking it open in the middle two quarters.
Noble turned an 8-7 game after a quarter into a 27-16 halftime lead, that became a 48-26 edge after 24 minutes.
After Vinson, Landry George and Chelsea Lindsey both netted 11 points for the Bears. George’s 10 second-quarter points fueled Noble to its double-digit halftime advantage.
Kylie Webber led Chickasha with 10 points.
