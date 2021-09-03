BLANCHARD — After a first half that saw Noble spend most of its time on defense, the Bears’ offense came to life in the second half against Blanchard.
Despite a dominating 41-23 win over Blanchard to start the season, Noble still has room for improvement and some parts of its game to tighten up.
But there was one thing that seemed to be working for the Bears without fail Friday night. Colin Fisher and Trevor Wardrip proved to be a powerful offensive combination.
The chemistry between the two is nothing new.
“It’s that way in practice,” Noble coach Greg George said. “The last two weeks we’ve been having really great practices throwing the football.”
Noble totaled just 64 yards of total offense in the first half to Blanchard’s 198, but the Lions were fighting an uphill battle most of the first half that the Bears were not.
In the first half alone, Blanchard (0-1) notched a combined nine penalties between offense and defense, while Noble (1-0) picked up just two penalties. As a result, the Bears ended up running about half as many plays as the Lions before halftime.
In the second quarter, both teams fumbled and lost the ball twice. Nothing productive came of the fumbling exchanges until Noble scored off a 7-yard pass from Fisher to Wardrip on a possession that had resulted from a Blanchard fumble.
George said he almost had to smile watching the two teams trade fumbles back and forth.
“Typical first game,” George said. “You had some turnovers, busted assignments, some cramping going on — it’s so hot out here tonight. We’ve just got to keep continuing to build depth and get more kids that can get on the field and be ready to play on a Friday night.”
The Bears took over when they came out of the locker room for the second half.
After receiving the kickoff, Noble scored almost instantly. Fisher connected with Wardrip on a 41-yard touchdown pass to open the third quarter on a drive that took two plays and 21 seconds.
Noble continued to capitalize on Blanchard turnovers, recovering another in the third quarter and turning it into a scoring drive that ended with Fisher finding a wide-open Cayden Dominey for a 30-yard score.
Wardrip would catch one more touchdown in the third quarter, as he proved to be Fisher’s favorite target Friday night. The senior wide receiver made five catches for 72 yards with three touchdown receptions.
The Bears and Lions each added a touchdown to the scoreboard in the fourth quarter as Noble cruised to the victory.
In his second season as Noble’s starting quarterback, Fisher looked confident and commanding while running the Bears offense. The junior totaled 151 yards passing and accounted for five of the six Noble scores.
Despite the solid win, George knows his team still has a lot to work on before traveling to Midwest City next Friday to play the Class 6A Bombers.
“I thought we did enough and did a lot of good things to score enough points,” George said. “And the defense made enough plays… we’re fortunate to get out of here with the win.”