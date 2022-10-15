NOBLE — Noble quarterback Colin Fisher dropped back and threw a high pass towards the corner of the end zone.
Senior wide receiver Brandon Harper went up high for the ball and had to reach over a defender to grab it as he was falling to the turf. He came down with it, as Harper’s eighth reception of the first half was also his second score of the game, putting the Bears ahead 20-14 going into halftime agaiwnst No. 10 Elgin.
The 21-yard touchdown put an end to a 14-0 run by the Owls and tied the game in the closing minutes of the first half.
The Bears were content with feeding their senior playmaker early and often, and Elgin struggled to adjust. Harper’s eight first-half catches came on 14 targets and went for nearly 150 yards.
“Those two (Fisher and Harper) are special,” NHS head coach Greg George said. “People are going to try to double cover him and do different things. When that happens you’ve got to find other ways to do something else, but he was still able to make plays tonight.”
The Bears were able to keep the momentum going from a fast start to pull away with a 32-21 win over district-leader Elgin on Friday night.
Noble opened up a two touchdown lead behind two touchdown passes from Fisher. The senior quarterback finished the first half completing 10 of his 23 attempts for 175 yards through the air.
Noble received the opening kickoff of the second half and immediately drove down the field on a five-minute drive to score on a fake quarterback sneak on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line. Fisher lined up under the right guard and the center snapped it directly to running back LT Taylor, who found a hole and punched it in.
“That might be our best game, O-line wise,” George said. “Just controlling the line of scrimmage and being able to take a drive and eat eight or ten minutes off the clock in the second half.”
As the Owls began to key in more on Harper, Taylor was able to find space in the running game and keep the chains moving. Taylor more than doubled his rushing output in the second half, finishing with over 130 yards and two touchdowns.
“He did a great job running the ball for us tonight,” George said. “He also did a good job catching the ball out of the backfield. They started doubling Brandon and he can get open and catch the ball, but if you’ve got another guy that can stretch the defense that helps you. It makes it where they can’t do special things with one guy.”
The win couldn’t come at a better time for a Noble team that entered the game having lost back-to-back games in overtime. Meanwhile, the Owls entered the game undefeated having allowed just over five points per game this season.
With the win, the Bears bring themselves back to .500 in district play while keeping their playoff hopes alive.
“The biggest thing is it puts us back in the hunt to try to get into the playoffs,” George said. “If you lose this game you’re 1-3 and man it’s not looking good, but if you win it you’re 2-2. So now you’re back in there with some other teams.”
