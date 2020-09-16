The shine is not off the Bears.
Opening night, Noble topped a very good Class 4A team from Blanchard.
The following Friday, the last three minutes of the first half led to a lopsided loss to Class 6A-II Midwest City.
Yet, as linebacker and occasional running back Sean Gillespie said Wednesday before practice, it came “against the fastest team we’ll play all year.”
It knocked the Bears out of the Class 5A top 10 and into the 11th spot if the weekly Associated Press prep poll were carried out that far. Still, there's no disgrace in coming up short to the state’s No. 4 6A-II squad, the spot the Bombers hold down in the poll.
Nonetheless, on the field, the Bears are not quite the team they were when they began preparing to meet the Lions in Week 1.
Their quarterback, Chili Lorenz, has fallen ill and coach Greg George is hopeful he might be back in a month. Additionally, running back Colin Thomas, who sprained his knee a few days before the Blanchard game, remains out, though he did begin running on that knee again for the first time Wednesday.
So, down to their second quarterback, Colin Fisher, and struggling to find their footing in the ground game, how are the Bears feeling?
“Oh, I think we’re going to be fine when it all comes out in the wash,” George said. “The kid playing quarterback right now? He’s good. I mean, he’s really good.”
George didn’t say if he thought it would all come out in the wash by Friday, when the Bears (1-1) travel to met sixth-ranked Piedmont (1-1), whose only loss came at Class 6A Putnam City North.
Yet, nothing that’s happened thus far this season has shaken his confidence.
Fisher, just a sophomore, is not your typical sophomore quarterback. He’s the brother of Austin Fisher, who starred for the Bears only last season, and the son of Shayne Fisher, who starred for the Bears in the early ’90s.
Pretty good on the diamond, too, Fisher has a mid-80s lefty fastball according to George, and he’s privy to good advice without venturing beyond his family.
Also, according to George, Fisher’s 12 of 26, 104-yard performance against the Bears, not only included a screen pass to Brandon Harper that became a 64-yard touchdown only to be called back, but eight drops as well.
“If our line blocks well, we should be really good this year,” Fisher said. “And if I can throw well and the receivers catch.”
The running game might register as a concern after Tavyan Givens hasn’t quite reached 60 yards from scrimmage after 30 carries the first two weeks.
George, though, likes his running back committee, one that can bring wideouts Harper and L.T. Taylor into the backfield when needed and Gillespie, who carried seven times for 36 yards against Midwest City, when desired.
Our ceiling is a lot higher than we’re playing right now,” Gillespie said with certainty.
Just having been in position to play two games and be on schedule to play a third has Noble ahead of several programs that have dealt with idle weeks, the result of the coronavirus pandemic. Yet, as long as they’re playing, the Bears might as well make the most of it.
“It’s just a next man up mentality,” Gillespie said. “We don’t have a bunch of time to sit around and think about it because what if the season gets canceled tomorrow.”
In their loss to Midwest City, the Bears gave up 21 points the final 2:40 of the first half and a touchdown drive to begin the third quarter. A 6-yard punt, a faulty punt snap into the end zone and a pick-six interception turned a close game into an out-of-reach game.
Still, George liked the way his team handled the adversity, playing the Bombers even after their first third-quarter drive.
“The wheels kind of came off,” he said, “but I was proud of the way the guys came out (after the half).”
At Piedmont, Noble will try to slow the Wildcats’ option game.
As George said, “if we don’t get washed up front” his linebackers, maybe the strength of his defense, should be in position to make plays.
Though Noble has dropped a game and might be missing a player or two, the Bears remain undaunted.
“You just have to fight through it and go,” Gillespie said.
