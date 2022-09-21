NOBLE — Noble head coach Greg George didn’t leave any doubts about how he felt his defense played in its last outing against Tuttle.
The Tigers scored five first-half touchdowns on their way to putting up a season-high 61 points on the Bears’ defense. Noble put up a season-high in points too, but the team’s 28 points in the second half weren’t enough to keep pace with the then-top ranked team in Class 4A.
“Defensively for us, we did a bad job of tackling that night at Tuttle,” George said. “A bad job of getting our fits in the run game where we should be fitting. Just overall, defensively we didn’t do anything good in that game.”
It wasn’t the performance the Bears were hoping for, but the timing of the loss could be to their benefit.
Noble had last week off after opening the season with three tough non-district matchups. Late-game heroics helped lead Noble to wins over a pair of playoff contenders in Piedmont and Class 4A Blanchard before falling 61-41 to Tuttle.
Last week, the Bears were off and had extra time to go back to the fundamentals and try to gear up for district play. During the week off, the major focus for the team has been working on their tackling.
It's not typically an area that a team is able to spend a lot of energy into during practice. Between installing new game plans and giving players a chance to recover from the game before, there usually isn't enough time to go back to the basics during a game week.
George said the bye week is a bit different from what he's experienced in the past, but that it was good for his team to be able to take some time to go back to the basics before beginning the next phase of the schedule.
“I think we can put it behind us and we’ve really stressed our fits these last two weeks — where we’re supposed to be fitting in the run game and really stressing during that bye week working on just tackling — back to the basics, wrapping up and tackling," George said. "We’ve got to do a better job of that. We know if we want to be successful we can’t have the performance we had the other night on defense.”
The Bears know they have to be ready for a battle in their first district game against Ardmore on Friday.
Last season, the game wasn't decided in regulation as Noble converted on a two-point conversion in the first overtime to come away with a 36-35 win. It was Adrmore’s only loss during the regular season and the game ended up being significant in the final district standings.
This season, newcomer Elgin has added its name to the list of schools looking to compete for a playoff spot in 5A-1.
“I think our districts pretty balanced,” George said. “Number one through four could be six or seven teams in there depending on the year they’re having and injuries and all that. It’s pretty balanced. We’ll know more about this once we get two or three weeks in and seeing scores and all that.”
