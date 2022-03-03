A pair of triples by Harrison Smith highlighted a dominant 8-1 win for Norman High over Putnam City in its season opener Thursday.
The Pirates allowed the first four batters they faced on base, and the Tigers scored their first two runs on errors. Ben Huntley stepped up and drove a line drive to center field for a double that extended the lead to three early.
The Tigers finished with four runs in the first inning and starting pitcher Clayton Moore struck out three batters in the bottom of the second. In his first at-bat of the season, Smith hit a deep ball to center field for a triple.
The hit reignited Norman High’s offense in the third inning after it had stalled a bit with two outs in the bottom of the second inning. Dax Noles hit a fly ball that was mishandled by the centerfield, allowing Smith to score.
Singles by Huntley and Jack Poarch gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead heading into the fourth inning.
Putnam City’s Isaias Rivera hit a solo-homer to right field in the bottom of the fourth inning for the Pirates first hit and only run of the game.
Moore would close out the rest of the fourth inning before being replaced by Tyler Wilkins in the fifth. Moore struck out eight batters and allowed zero walks.
Hunter Hayes pitched the final two innings and had three strikeouts, no walks and no hits.
The Tigers will be back on the road on Friday in a game against Elgin at 5 p.m.