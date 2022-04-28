Norman High wasn’t originally scheduled to play Oklahoma Christian School, but a scheduling conflict with Noble led to a late change of plans.
Coming off an emotional pair of games in the Crosstown Clash this week to close out the district schedule, the Tigers didn’t get their usual easy tune-up game before the playoffs start. Even in an 8-2 win, Norman High was challenged by solid pitching and hitting at home Thursday.
The Saints are one of the top teams in Class 3A, going 14-0 in district play. They also narrowly lost to a Southmoore team that beat Norman High by three runs in their only meeting this season.
NHS coach Cody Merrell admitted that he was so eager to schedule a game for his team that he didn’t get a chance to research their opponent before agreeing, but it ended up being a good test for his team.
“(OCS head coach Romus Cezar) said he needed a game and I said ‘Great.’ But then I looked at their record, and I was like, ‘Dang, I don’t know what I signed us up for.” Merrell joked.
“They’re a great squad, good pitching," he said. "All the arms they brought in were good, quality arms, and then they had some bats in that lineup, some big bats.”
The Tigers kept the lead in the first three innings behind a strong pitching performance by Liam McKinney. Ryan Huntley drove in the team’s only run to that point on a line drive single into right field in the bottom of the first inning.
Meanwhile, the junior pitcher entered the top of the fourth having struck out six of the last seven batters he faced. McKinney walked his first batter to lead off the inning, and then Jackson Cosby blasted a ball deep over the left field wall to put the Saints up 2-1.
“He pitched well tonight, and then he made that one mistake when one of the big guys got it. That’s just part of being a pitcher — sometimes they get you,” Merrell said. “He threw really well, and he’s thrown really well for a good part of the year.”
McKinney came back out in the next inning and had two strikeouts with no hits before being pulled at the start of the sixth. He finished with nine strikeouts, two hits allowed and two walks.
By the time McKinney came out of the game, the Tigers were rolling again offensively.
Norman High came away with three hits and three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 4-2 lead. In the bottom of the fifth, Ben Huntley leaned in like he was going to bunt as the pitcher began his windup.
When OCS’s third baseman charged the plate, he pulled back and slapped the ball into the open gap for an RBI double. An RBI single by Jack Poarch helped the Tigers take a 5-2 lead into the sixth inning.
“We work on that every single day,” Merrell said about the Huntley's hit. “That’s part of when we’re in the cages and during (batting practice).”
The Tigers had two errors in the game, but never allowed another run outside of the home run. It was a sign of improvement for the squad after a frustrating 8-3 loss to their Crosstown rivals on Tuesday.
Tyler Wilkins and Hunter Hayes closed out the final two innings allowing one hit and no runs with two strikeouts from Hayes. Merrell said it was another encouraging performance from his pitching staff as they prepare for the regional tournament next week.
“We wanted to get some guys some innings today,” he said. “Hopefully we get some guys some innings on Monday so that when we roll into that regional they’re fresh, they’re confident in executing pitches and just always being ready. They need to know that their number can be called at any time.”
Norman High (21-10, 9-5) will have one more tune-up game on Monday in a home game against 5A Duncan at 5 p.m.