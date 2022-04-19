After playing top-ranked Edmond Santa Fe to a close game for four innings, a pair of untimely errors proved to be costly for Norman High in an 8-2 loss on Tuesday.
The Wolves took the lead with two outs in the fourth on a two-run home run by Jaxon Meadors. The Tigers had a chance to cut into the lead with the bases loaded in top of the fifth, but couldn’t get any runs to score.
Edmond Santa Fe got runners in scoring position on their next turn at bat, and scored two more runs on a pair of Norman High errors. The Tigers finished the game with five errors, while the Wolves had none.
Five different hitters accounted for Norman High’s five team hits in the game. Clayton Moore had the biggest hit of the game for the Tigers on a two-run homer in the top of the second inning that tied the game.
Connor Goodson started on the mound and allowed six hits, eight runs (three earned) with two strikeouts and three walks. Trace Redwine was brought in to help Goodson clean up the four-run fifth inning and only allowed one hit before being replaced by Max Humphrey in the sixth.
The loss gives the Norman High a split in its regular season series with Edmond Santa Fe (19-9, 9-2). Norman High knocked off the Wolves at home on Monday, 4-2.
The Tigers are now a game behind Edmond Santa Fe and Mustang, who are both at the top of the 6A-2 standings and will face each other in their final two district games of the season.
Norman High will has a pair of big games against Norman North left on its schedule on April 25 and 26. Before that, the Tigers will be competing at the COAC Tournament starting on Thursday, when they’ll face Edmond North at noon.