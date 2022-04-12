Facing two strikes and two outs with the bases loaded, Norman High’s Dax Noles slapped an outside pitch just over the second baseman’s glove.
The bases-clearing single came just half an inning after the Tigers watched their three-run lead evaporate in the top of the sixth. After picking up two quick outs, Mustang walked two batters in a row before hitting the third to load up the bases.
Noles’ blooper was just the fifth hit of the day for Norman High, but the offense was able to do just enough to hang on to a 6-3 win.
“Mustang’s a good team and they’re always a good team,” NHS head coach Cody Merrell said. “We didn’t play the way we wanted to yesterday and the guys wanted to come out and show that we can play and we can hang. They just didn’t give up, they didn’t back down.”
Merrell said he was preparing to pull starting pitcher Connor Goodson from the game and bring in a relief pitcher to close out the final inning. However, the Tigers’ late rally reenergized the home dugout, and Merrell said Goodson approached him and asked to be put back in the game.
Goodson came out strong in the final frame to strike out the first batter and retire the final two on ground balls.
“He had that adrenaline going,” Merrell said.
The senior allowed four hits and three runs while striking out seven batters in the win. Norman High took an early lead in the second inning behind a double from Jack Poarch that scored Ben Huntley. The Broncos walked eight NHS batters.
In the fourth, Clayton Moore grounded out with a runner on third and Nate Wilson was able to score on error by the Broncos.
“Yesterday they had a good pitcher going and today they had a good pitcher going and whenever you can get a run, you’ll take it,” Merrell said.
The Tigers were handed an 11-6 loss to Mustang on the road on Monday after allowing 12 hits with five errors. Norman High had 11 hits of its own, but ended up leaving seven batters on base.
By evening the two-game series the Tigers remain in a good position in the 6A-2 standings at third place with a game separating them from the Broncos for second. Norman High has won four of its last five games.
The Tigers will be back in action on Friday in a road game against Westmoore at 6:30 p.m.