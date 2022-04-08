MUSTANG — Norman High hit three home runs, including a grand slam from Connor Goodson in a run-rule win over Durant on Friday.
Harrison Smith hit the second pitch of the day on a line drive over the left field wall to set up a four-hit, three-run first inning for the Tigers. Norman High turned a double play to get out of the bottom of the inning before exploding for nine runs in the top of the second.
Durant walked three straight batters to load the bases up with two outs before Goodson stepped up and hit the first pitch over the centerfield wall. On the next at-bat, Ben Huntley joined the Tigers’ home run party with a solo homer into left field.
By the time the side was retired, the Tigers led 12-0. Norman High put two more across in the top of the third to end the game in a 14-0 run-rule win.
Norman High started Tyler Wilkins on the mound and he allowed two hits and no runs in the first two innings. Robbie Jones pitched the final inning and struck out one batter, while allowing no hits and no walks.
Clayton Moore and Huntley each finished with two hits and two RBI. The Tigers finished with 13 hits and no errors while Durant had two hits and two errors.
Norman High (16-5) will face Mustang again on Saturday at home at 5 p.m.