With just a few weeks left in the regular season, Norman High has put together a remarkable turnaround season.
The Tigers (17-6, 7-3 6A-2) knocked off No. 2-ranked Mustang on Tuesday to remain one place behind the Broncos in the district standings. They’ve won four of their last five games and are one win away from doubling their total number of district wins from last season.
Nothing came easily for the Tigers in 2021, and the team dropped 12 of their first 14 games of the season. With just two weeks left in the regular season, the buzz surrounding Norman High is bigger than its been in a while.
“We’re happy with the way it’s going, but we want it to keep getting better,” NHS head coach Cody Merrell said. “There’s plenty of room for improvement, and these guys took it on the chin last year for a while, and they learned the hard way. They want to keep it going and end the year the way everyone wants to end the year.”
The Tigers' win on Tuesday gives them a split with the Broncos as the team prepares for two important games against top-ranked Edmond Santa Fe early next week.
The Wolves have only lost one district game so far this season, but if Norman High can find a way to win in one or two of those games, it would leave the doors open for the top spot in the district.
After playing Norman High, the Wolves will have to play two games against Mustang to close out their district schedule.
"I guess consistency is what we’re looking for as the season [winds] down," Merrell said. "We’ve got another big district matchup the next two weeks, (the COAX tournament) is coming up, we’re gonna be facing some good teams, and we want to play and hang with them and see what we’ve got.”
A deep postseason run would be a historical achievement for a program that's looking for it's first state tournament appearance since 1996. But simply using this season as a stepping stone into next year just isn’t an option with this squad.
Norman High has 11 seniors on its 20-man roster. The Tigers have benefitted from a senior-heavy lineup, but the team has found ways to elevate their game beyond what they were able to do last year.
Senior Ben Huntley is batting .492 on the year with 29 hits and 32 RBIs. Last season, he batted .250 with 24 hits and 16 RBI.
Harrison Smith, another senior, is also having a big year at the plate in the No. 2 spot with a .429 batting average. He was below .300 at the plate last season.
“These guys, I’ve been here for three years, they’ve been here for three years,” Merrell said. “They’ve been working hard since July, this didn’t just happen. They got in the weight room and they’ve been working hard, and they stay late. It’s a good group of guys and it’s a big group of guys.”
Sophomore Dax Noles has also taken a big step up from last season. He’s had hits in all but four games this season with a .375 batting average. The Tigers have had a variety of different players step up in big situations both on offense and defense, which is a positive sign as the end of the season approaches.
Hunter Hayes, Connor Goodson and Trace Redwine have all shown improvement on the mound.
“We try to use everybody so that the situations never too big," Merrell said. "It’s a team effort, we’ve got a lot of options this year which is easy as a coach and difficult as a coach.”
Norman High will take on Westmoore in a road non-district game on Friday at 6:30 p.m.