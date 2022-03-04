ELGIN — Norman High drove in seven runs and had seven hits in a big second inning as it beat Elgin 11-3 Friday.
The Tigers gave up an early run in the first before Ryan Huntley drove in two runs on a line drive to right field to put his team on the board in the second. Harrison Smith got an extra base hit on a two RBI-double on the next at-bat, and Norman High took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the third inning.
Singles by Dax Noles and Ben Huntley and an error on a ground ball from Jack Poarch gave the Tigers three more runs to close out the inning with a 7-1 advantage.
Smith also had an RBI-single in the seventh inning to help Norman High take a commanding 11-1 lead. Elgin’s Phillip Pryor scored two runs on a double to right field to put the Owls on the scoreboard for the first time since the first inning.
Pryor also drove in the Maroon’s only run in the first inning on a double to left field. With two runners on, the Tigers were still able to keep the second runner from scoring.
Trace Redwine pitched the first four innings for the Tigers and allowed one earned run, three hits and had three strikeouts. Ben Huntley pitched the fifth and sixth innings and Hunter Hayes came in to close out the seventh.
Huntley allowed two hits and no runs with two walks and three strikeouts. Hayes gave up two walks, two hits and two earned runs.
Ryan Huntley went 3-for-5 at the plate with four RBI. Smith finished two for four with three RBI.
The Tigers (2-0) will be at home for the first time this season on Sunday when it takes on Moore at 4:30 p.m.