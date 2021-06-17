Norman High Basketball: Cory Cole intends to bring passion, drive to Tigers

Carrying with him the pedestals of hard work and fun, fast-paced basketball, Cory Cole is ready to lead the Norman High boys.
You can find his name on the Wall of Fame surrounding the court at the NHS Gym, the court on which het set and still holds the program records for most points and rebounds.
As a player, he led the Tigers to the 1990 state championship. Now, he returns to usher in the next generation of NHS boys basketball.
Following a playing career that went through Oklahoma Christian and, eventually, the professional game in Europe, Cole turned to coaching.
Cole ventured through Grand Canyon, Oklahoma Christian and, most recently, Tulsa as an assistant to the women’s program at each school. From 2016 to 2019, Cole led Oklahoma Christian as head coach of the men’s program.
The Tigers finished last season with a 2-18 record. They finished 11-12 and 12-14 the two seasons prior. Cole is ready to bring a new kind of vibe to the program and begin with a clean slate.
“I pride myself on being blue collar. I like hard work and passion on the court. Tough defense, fast-paced offense. We’re going to be tough, physical and loud,” Cole said. “We have a ton of fun, because at the end of the day it’s basketball. We want to have structure for them, but keep it simple. I want to let the kids get out and play.”
OSSAA rules allow Cole to work out with the Tigers this month, but he won’t have access to them again until this fall. The NHS Gym will be open for informal workouts the rest of the summer, though Cole can’t be involved.
“I tell them, ‘Make sure you’re working hard on the things that you need to be focused on.’ I’ve got to work to get them to buy in, so when the fall comes we have a harvest to really reap, and that’s because we’re all invested in this program,” Cole said. “So, really encouraging the guys to do more. Simply put, if you’re doing a lot, good. Do 1% more. If you’re not doing a lot, do 22% more, but don’t do the same.”
Cole and his staff will have a mixture of veterans and newcomers next season. His seniors are important to him, both for their leadership qualities and their familiarity with the NHS’ Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference schedule.
He said he’s already seeing the confidence in his seniors improving, and knows that if he gives extra effort as a coach, they’ll give that effort right back in their improving play.
T.D. O’Hara, athletic director for Norman Public Schools, exuded confidence in Cole.
“I knew he’d have a lot of credibility coming in. You know, you walk in those doors as a player and you see his name right on the Hall of Fame wall,” O’Hara said. “That immediately gets your attention as a player and gives him a lot of credibility in that role.”
O’Hara thinks Cole is going to bring a fresh and positive energy to the team.
Cole’s practices this week held exactly that type of energy. Competitive, but fun.
Soon enough, the Tigers will try turning it into victories.