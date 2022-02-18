The Norman High girls and Edmond Memorial were tied with under 10 seconds left to play when Lexi Hensley stepped up to the free throw line for the Bulldogs.
A barrage of free throws earlier in the game had led to this moment.
Free throws had been the dominant mode of scoring for both teams throughout the second half. NHS went 9-of-12 from the free throw line in the second half, while Memorial went 11-of-15 from the line.
“Jordyn (Rollins) came down to tie the game and hit a couple, so free throws throughout the course of the game were pretty important,” NHS coach Frankie Parks said. “I think that is probably where Edmond Memorial scored most of their points in the second half, from the line.”
And after all those shots from the line, the game came down to Hensley’s two free throws.
The Tigers’ student section did its job, filling the gym with thunderous applause in an attempt to distract the Bulldogs’ shooter.
The first shot missed to the right of the rim, and the cheers from the stands and the Tigers’ bench grew even louder. But the second shot fell in, giving the Bulldogs a 1-point lead with just seconds remaining.
NHS (17-6) got one last shot at the basket, taking it to the opposite end but coming up short on a layup.
Edmond Memorial won 41-40.
All of those free throws came as a result of fouls, with Norman picking up 10 fouls in the second half to Edmond Memorial’s nine in a physical game on both sides of the court.
“That’s the way we play all the time. That’s just what we’re going to do,” Parks said of the defensive performance. “But also I think Edmond Memorial was pretty physical and aggressive… But ultimately, I think if we don’t turn the ball over two or three straight possessions with about two or three minutes left, then we don’t put ourselves in that situation.”
Aaliyah Henderson and Saleh Harmon led NHS with 10 points each, and the pair shot five of the Tigers’ second half free throws. Edmond Memorial’s (15-7) Baylor Franz led all scorers with 20 points, four of which were free throws.
Following the senior night loss, the Tigers now begin the hunt for their third straight Class 6A state title. Parks knows there is a potential for the two teams to face each other in the playoffs, and if it plays Edmond Memorial again, NHS will be ready to compete, Parks said.
Edmond Memorial 40, NHS boys 30: Friday night was Senior Night at Norman High, a special night for a team with 10 seniors on the roster.
The Tigers had an all-senior starting lineup to start, and continued to rotate the seniors in throughout the game.
For first-year NHS coach Cory Cole, this game was about honoring his first group of senior Tigers.
“They came in, new coach, new vision — been bought in since day one,” Cole said of his senior class. “So [I] definitely wanted to honor them before the game, during the game, but just play to have fun.”
NHS fell 40-30 to Edmond Memorial (19-4) after a slow start offensively.
The Tigers struggled to find a rhythm on offense until the fourth quarter when they put up 14 points. Caison Cole led NHS with 8 points, while Edmond Memorial’s JV Seat led all scorers with 11 points.
“This game didn’t mean everything except for honoring our seniors, and we did that,” Cole said.
The Class 6A state playoff bracket was already set before Friday night’s game began, so the Tigers’ loss doesn’t have an impact on their chances moving forward.
NHS (9-13) will take on Southmoore in the opening round of regionals next Friday.
“It’s win or go home,” Cole said. “Our guys know that that is the next focus.”