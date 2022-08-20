When she was younger, Aaliyah Henderson followed her older sister, Nyah, to practices at the Norman High gym.
While Aaliyah was working on her game on the side during practice, she was making an impression on then-NHS girls basketball coach Michael Neal. Being around older girls wasn’t intimidating to Aaliyah, who spent a lot of her playing career playing up in higher age brackets. By the time she was a freshman, she already felt like she was ready to make an impact.
It was a lofty expectation, especially coming into a powerhouse program like Norman High, which was coming off a state title in 2019. The team featured future Division I talent like Kelbie Washington (now at Oklahoma), Mikayla Parks (now at Kansas State) and Chantae Embry (now at SMU).
Still, it didn’t take long before Henderson was inserted into the starting role and playing a key role during the Tiger’s 2020 season.
“We say she’s a dog on both ends,” Norman High head coach Frankie Parks said. “From the offensive side, because she’s always coming at you downhill, you’ve got to make sure you’re defending her real well. Then on the other side of things, on the defensive side, she’s just a tough, physical kid that fits our style of play.”
Last week, the senior point guard announced on Twitter that she's committed to play basketball at SMU.
Henderson played shooting guard for her first two seasons with the Tigers, but moved into her more natural position at point guard last year. Norman High came into the season having lost four of its five starters from the year prior.
Keeley Parks went down with an ACL injury during the offseason, which meant Henderson was going to be relied on as the primary scorer and leader on the court.
Henderson didn’t shy away from the challenge.
“We basically had like a new team,” she said. “They were young, we still had seniors, but the varsity squad was young and they didn’t really know I had been playing varsity for two years before that, so I kind of had the experience and had to step up and be a leader.”
Opposing guards need to get a good night’s rest before facing Henderson. The 5-foot-8 point guard relentlessly works to put pressure on the other team.
This makes her a good fit for Frankie Park’s aggressive, up-tempo defensive strategy. Henderson is quick with her feet and her hands and punishes careless ball handlers with a steal and an easy layup on the other end.
Park said the thing he’s most excited about seeing at the next level is her tenacity.
“Energy and effort is a skill set also and she possesses that,” he said. “At the next level, that’s really gonna be something that helps her grow her game even more. I think when you get to the next level everybody can play, so you have to do those things that you do really well at a much higher level. So when it comes to her tenacity, her energy and effort, when she gets to the next level, that’s something that helps her be successful.”
Henderson was the team’s leading scorer with 16 points a game and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line during the Tiger’s regional championship win this past season. When Norman High was eliminated from the area tournament, Henderson helped rally the Tigers back from a second half deficit, scoring 15 points and going 6-for-6 from the line.
Now a senior, Henderson will once again be called on to be a leader on and off the floor.
“I’ve known Aaliyah since the third grade, I’ve been coaching her since the fifth grade," Parks said. "I’ve watched her grow into an elite basketball, but I’ve also watched her grow into the young lady that she is, a caring, genuine individual that has those leadership capabilities that we’re looking to see her display throughout her senior year this year.”
SMU didn’t start actively pursuing Henderson until later in the recruiting process. She said she had spoken with coaches at the university in the past, but that this past year (playing at Norman High and on her travel team) has shown them that she’s ready to play at the next level.
The move to playing college basketball will be difficult, but Henderson will benefit from being familiar with several of the girl’s on the roster. Her former teammate, Embry, played in 28 games for the Mustangs last year.
“When I knew that I wanted to commit, I talked to (SMU head coach Toyelle Wilson) a little bit and then I went to go visit the campus and the rest of the coaches," Aaliyah said. "I just felt like it was family. It’s in Dallas so it’s three hours away, it’s far, but not too far. My parents can come and watch me play and stuff. It just kind of felt like family already. I already knew like four or five of them on the team so it was very familiar.”
