Over three days this weekend, Norman High sophomore Keeley Parks is getting a unique opportunity to learn and compete with some of the best high school players in the country.
Parks was selected as one of 34 athletes to participate in the inaugural USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team minicamp from Friday through Sunday in Dallas.
Over three days, athletes from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 class will participate in on-court drills, scrimmages and a series of educational presentations.
Friday night, camp members got to attend the Final Four semifinals at American Airlines Center.
Parks is one of just two athletes from the state of Oklahoma to be attending the camp, joining Bethany’s Keziah Lofton.
“I’m just excited to watch them play,” Parks said about attending the Final Four. “LSU and South Carolina and watching (Iowa’s) Caitlin Clark play.”
The rest of the attendees feature nine players with past USA Basketball experience and will be coached by Incarnate Word women’s basketball head coach Dan Rolfes.
Parks said she’s excited for the opportunity to meet and compete against new people, as well as learning things beyond the basketball court like education on name, image and likeness (NIL) and nutrition.
A 5-11, two-way threat at guard, Parks was named a four-star prospect by ESPN.com in the 2025 class.
Despite many of the other camp invitees coming from all over the country, Parks has competed against quite a few of them during her time playing travel ball.
“Getting to know them helps a lot and makes me more comfortable,” Parks said.
