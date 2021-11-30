Norman High Basketball: Memorial's Seat brothers too accurate for Tigers

EDMOND — Looking for a non-local player to keep an eye on this season?
It may be hard to go wrong with Edmond Memorial’s JV Seat, who led a Bulldog barrage first-year coach Cory Coale’s Norman High boys couldn’t begin to slow down Tuesday night on the Bulldogs home floor.
Perhaps because he’s built like a fullback, that Seat is actually 6-foot-3, as Memorial’s roster lists him, seems impossible. Nor does his frame appear to belong to a wildly accurate 3-point shooter, but he was exactly that on opening night, pushing the Bulldogs to an 81-52 victory.
Cole, nor his players, who comprise an athletic roster that may well be in position to improve NHS’ Class 6A roundball fortunes, could do much to slow the Bulldogs, who shot an amazing 69.8 percent (30 of 43) from the field that came with 12-of-19 accuracy from 3-point land.
Seat canned 5 of 6 from long range, part of a 27-point evening that came with a game-high eight rebounds, too.
Seat’s brother, Gabe, missed both his free throws and his only 2-point attempt of the night, but went 5 for 5 from 3-point land to support his brother with 15 points.
Will Cain, in support, made every shot he took, finishing with 13 points and six rebounds.
The Tigers appeared able to stick with the Bulldogs athletically and physically, but had no response to their insanely hot shooting.
“The Seat brothers are family friends. They can do that on any given night,” Cole said. “They’re special players and, at home, they’re even better.”
Caison Cole, now a Tiger like his father, led NHS with 15 points, canning 5 of 10 shots and 5 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Trahsawn Combs added nine points off the bench and Nate Wilson finished with eight.
The Tigers were in the game during the second half’s opening moments, trailing 35-25 at the half, and moving within 38-31 following back-to-back 3s from Matt Willenborg and Lendy Holmes.
The Bulldogs answered with seven straight points, the first bucket of the run a 3-pointer from Gabe Seat, and never trailed by less than 11 points the rest of the game.
Memorial scored 32 points in the third quarter to lead 62-41.
Despite the lopsided score, Cory Cole found positives from his team’s first night under the lights.
“I liked our fight and we made some plays,” he said. “We shared the ball in spots, rebounded pretty good, but we just didn’t put tother enough sustained minutes on the defensive side, and that just comes from [having] a young team.
“We were trying to do one thing instead of all the things, and a team like Memorial, they’re going to expose you when you do that.”
The Tigers have a few days to put the pieces back together, getting Friday off before traveling to Mustang on Dec. 7.
Putting just one player on the court to have played major minutes last season, the Norman High girls grabbed an opening night victory over a strong Edmond Memorial squad, pushing the program’s winning streak to 50 games.
The final score was 61-52, the Tigers pulling away in the latter half of the fourth quarter after the Bulldogs moved within six points in the middle of the frame.
Junior Aaliyah Henderson was the only familiar face; Mikayla Parks on the bench and out of uniform following offseason knee surgery, while Myka Perry, coming off hip surgery, has chosen not to play basketball this season before heading off to Florida, and is now a manager for first-year coach Cory Cole’s boys program.
Henderson finished with 14 points, but the Tigers would not have led 29-20 at the half, nor pulled away at the end without the Rollins sisters, Jaki and Jordan.
Jaki, a senior guard, finished with 15 points, while Jordan, a junior post, added 17, almost all of it from in the paint.
The Bulldogs got as close as they got late thanks to the efforts of Baylor Franz, who netted 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter.
The Rollins sisters and Henderson comprise 60 percent of the Tigers’ starting five, the remaining 40 percent being freshman Seleh Harmon and Senior Shayne Roberts. The Tigers’ sixth man is another freshman, Olivia Watkins.
On opening night, they looked like they’ve been playing together for a while.