The Norman High boys team found itself watching the game slip out of its grasp late Tuesday against Stillwater.
In a tightly contested game, the Tigers managed to lead at the end of every quarter against the Pioneers. Still, they found themselves trailing by two possessions for the first time early in the fourth quarter after a quick 5-0 run by Stillwater.
Norman High regained the lead two more times, but each time the Pioneers had an answer. Trailing by three points in the closing minute, the Tigers found 6-5 sharpshooter Matt Willenborg open at the top of the key, who made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 46 with just 36 seconds left on the clock.
“Sharing the sugar is what we say, and when he’s open, he’s one of the best shooters in the state,” NHS head coach Cory Cole said. “That’s the shot we wanted and that wasn’t the shot they wanted to give up. I’m proud of our guys for finding that and then Matt knocked down a big one — the biggest shot of the night.”
Willenborg finished with a team-high 17 points to go along with two steals and a block.
Stillwater held the ball until the final 10 seconds and got a look at the basket, but the shot was contested and rattled off the rim. Norman High’s Caison Cole pulled down the rebound and was fouled, making both to seal the Tigers’ 48-46 win.
The win avenges the Tigers’ 49-40 loss to Stillwater the last time the two teams faced on Jan. 25 in Stillwater.
“Just a typical high school 6A game — momentum, emotions — you’ve got to keep your poise,” Cory Cole said. “It’s a game that we’ve played numerous times and haven’t been on the winning side, but tonight we made the last play, but we kept our poise in order to get into that position.”
The Tigers success was set up by an impressive start by senior Conner Goodson. The 6-3 forward made life difficult for the Pioneers’ post players, starting out with the team’s first six points and three rebounds on Stillwaters’ first three possessions.
Goodson ran into foul trouble after picking up his third right before halftime, which limited his minutes throughout the game. He finished with eight points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“He’s a pitcher on the baseball team,” Cory Cole said about Goodson. “He’s got that headiness where he can go in and play situational awareness, and we trust him with anything that we do. We needed him at the end and he put us in the right spots.”
The Tigers shot 41% from the field despite going 3-10 from the 3-point line in the game.
Norman High now prepares for its regular-season finale on Friday, when it hosts Class 6A No. 1 Edmond Memorial at 7:30 p.m. for senior night.
• NHS girls 70, Stillwater 41: Norman High used a furious first-quarter run to set the pace for a dominant home win over Stillwater on Tuesday night.
The win allowed the Tigers to blow off steam that has been lingering since the last time the two teams met. Head coach Frankie Parks said the 63-61 loss in Stillwater was the team’s worst game of the season.
On Tuesday, though, it was clear from the opening tip that the Tigers were on a mission.
Aaliyah Henderson opened up the game with a mid-range jumper and Jordyn Rollins followed that up by confidently knocking down a 3-pointer. Rollins found Jaki Rollins cutting to the basket several possessions later as the Tigers secured a quick 7-0 lead.
Still, eight-first quarter turnovers helped keep the Pioneers in the game heading into the second quarter before Norman High started to find its rhythm on both sides of the ball.
“Obviously, our defense was on point,” NHS head coach Frankie Parks said. “We rotated really well, but with that we knocked down open shots. We’ve become pretty stagnant on the offensive end at times and we’ve really worked on not being stagnant this week and coming in here and moving the ball.”
Henderson hounded Stillwaters’ ball handlers throughout the game, leading to four steals and a team-high 16 points.
“She does it even better when everyone else is tuned in and doing their job as well,” Frankie Parks said about Henderson. “It allows her to excel when we’re all focused and she did that tonight as well.”