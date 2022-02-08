Norman High honored the memory of long-time athletic trainer Russell “Russ” Schuchman by inducting him into the school’s Wall of Fame Tuesday night.
The induction was celebrated in between the Norman High boys and girls basketball games at the NHS gym. Russ’s wife, Nan, and two kids (Reed and Rylan) were in attendance and accepted a plaque at halfcourt alongside NPS district athletic director T.D. O’Hara.
The induction included the unveiling of Russ’s name to the arena’s Wall of Fame, which serves to honor some of the most influential people in the history of the school’s athletics program.
“Russ’s induction into the Wall of Fame is a way to honor his dedication to a high school and a community that he loved,” the school said in a statement over the PA system Tuesday. “Thank you, Russ. Your legacy will live forever.”
Russ was Norman High’s athletics trainer for 28 years, training thousands of athletes in a variety of sports. Accepting the honor on his behalf, his family received a standing ovation from many current and former athletes that he impacted during his time at NHS.
In the school’s induction speech, Russ was described as a kind and loving person who cared a lot about the athletes he worked with.
“He treated all of his athletes as one of his own,” the school said in a statement. “He was passionate about helping athletes healthy while finding the safest way to get them back into their respective sports. Coaches, parents, friends and family would call Russ for his opinion.”