The Norman High girls team didn’t take long to bounce back from a cold shooting night last week against Southmoore, coming away with a win over Westmoore on Tuesday at the NHS gym.
The Tigers dropped their fifth game of the season last Tuesday at home to the SaberCats, 45-32, in what was the team’s lowest scoring output of the season so far. NHS coach Frankie Parks said after the loss that his team would be spending their practice time before their next game putting up as many shots as possible to try to regain some confidence.
The Tigers’ new focus was on full display from the opening tip against the Jaguars.
After playing to an 11-11 tie with under four minutes left in the first quarter, Norman High would go on to outscore Westmoore 41-0 to close out the first half. The Tigers scored more points during that 11 minute stretch than they did in all 32 minutes of last week’s game.
“It worked out pretty well today,” Parks said about the week of practice. “It was the best game I think they’ve played this year from start to finish.”
The 63-point win was the largest of the season for the Tigers.
The Jaguars wouldn’t score again until Tiffany McCain got a layup to fall with 5:20 left in the third quarter. The bucket ended a 44-point swing in favor of NHS that lasted for 14:30 of game time.
The run was set up by strong start for the Tigers shooting from outside. Jaki Rollins knocked down a pair of threes early on, which started to open up spots for the team’s other shooters.
Rollins, Seleh Harmon and Olivia Watkins each knocked down two from 3-point range as the team combined to go seven of 13 from deep in the first half. Aaliyah Henderson scored 21 points after going eight of 13 from the field.
Rollins (11), Harmon (14) and Kaylyn Simmons (13) each also finished in double-digits for the Tigers.
“We’ve been in here shooting, really shooting,” Parks said. “We are who we are defensively — we can do that all day every day, but based on last week we saw the area that we needed to improve on. So this week we worked on boxing out, rebounding and then shooting the ball and shooting with confidence.”
Norman High wouldn’t have been able to run away with the game without the play of its defense. The Tigers forced 14 turnovers in the first half alone and were able to keep the Jaguars from getting any free points at the free throw line.
The Jaguars shot just one first half free throw and went five of nine from the line after the break.
The Tigers will be looking to build off their big win Tuesday when they take on Norman North on Friday at 6 p.m.
• Norman High boys stumble late against Jaguars: The Norman High boys were able to get the opportunities they wanted late, but couldn’t capitalize in some key moments in a 55-53 home loss to 6A No. 16-ranked Westmoore on Tuesday.
The Tigers are no stranger to close games, with their last six coming within one possession in the fourth quarter. Last week’s 50-43 win over Southmoore appeared to be a sign of positive things to come after coming up with some big plays to separate themselves late.
Against the Jaguars, Norman High had back-to-back possessions with chances to either tie the game or take the lead and both times missed on open looks.
“We were disappointed in the finish,” NHS head coach Cory Cole said. “That’s one thing that we’ve been priding ourselves on is finishing plays and finishing games. We made a couple of critical mishaps that they just took advantage of and that’s what the game is all about as you get closer to the playoffs.”
The Tigers led by five points after the first quarter and kept a 25-23 lead going into halftime before being outscored 24-16 in the third quarter. The Jaguars were held to just eight points in the final quarter, but were still able to come up with shots in the moments to pull out the win.
Matt Willenborg lead the Tigers in scoring with 15 points and Caison Cole added 14.
Norman High will have another difficult test on Friday in a road rivalry game against Norman North at 7:30 p.m.