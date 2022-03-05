Norman High couldn’t overcome a late push by Edmond Memorial, eventually falling 61-55 in the area consolation championship game that ended its season Saturday at Noble High School.
The Tigers entered the third quarter trailing by one, but a driving layup by Keeley Parks and a pair of free throws by Aaliyah Henderson gave Norman High a three-point lead in the first minute of the fourth. Norman High led for the next four and a half minutes of game time behind a suffocating full-court press.
But with a little over two minutes remaining in the game, the Bulldogs started to find space behind the Tigers’ defense and capitalized with a quick 8-0 run.
“It was just good basketball,” Norman High coach Frankie Parks said about the fourth quarter. “We were defending and playing full-court. We get a few stops and they broke the press a few times and get some good looks. It’s just the way the pendulum was swinging at that time.”
Norman High knocked down all seven of its free throw attempts in the fourth quarter and some timely steals appeared to give the Tigers some life late. After cutting the deficit to five with under a minute to play, the Tigers had a chance to cut the deficit to one possession.
Norman High missed two shots inside the paint on the final possession, but were able to regain possession after the ball bounced out of bounds off an Edmond Memorial player. The Tigers turned it over on the ensuing inbounds pass and were forced to foul trailing by five with 18 seconds left.
It was the first time the Tigers were eliminated before the state tournament since the 2017-18 season.
Edmond Memorial’s Baylor Franz scored 25 of her 27 points in the second and third quarters.
“She’s a heck of a player. I watched that kid grow up playing,” Parks said. “She’s the real deal and she gets after it pretty good. She just had a really good game against us.”
Franz was held scoreless in the fourth, but with all the attention on her, Kailyn Berry was able to find a rhythm. Berry scored 11 of the team’s 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Henderson led the Tigers in scoring with 15 points and was 6-of-6 from the free throw line. Senior Jaki Rollins finished with 11 points in her final game with Norman High.
Mikayla Parks scored five points in her final game, but made her biggest contribution on the defensive side of the court.
“It’s more so just watching them grow up from young girls to young ladies,” Frankie Parks said about his senior class. “That’s the best part about this. It’s more than basketball, and those are kids that I’ll have a relationship with for the rest of their lives.”
The team graduates six seniors, with five of those players having played for the program since their freshman season. The class has been a part of two state titles during their freshman and junior seasons and finished their careers with an 85-16 overall record (84.4%) over their four seasons.
The Tigers finished the season 19-8 overall.