The Norman High girls basketball team has only played three games since its starting lineup returned to full strength, and the Tigers are starting to play their best basketball all season.
In a senior night matchup with a 12-4 Yukon team (No. 5 6A West) on Friday, the Tigers set the tone early in the game with a 10-2 run. The Tigers found a mismatch in the paint with 6-1 senior Nessa Begay and she went on to score eight of the teams first 10 points on four-of-four shooting.
Norman High allowed just two made field goals in the first quarter as Begay led all scorers with 10 first quarter points.
With a 36-point lead heading into the final quarter, Norman High sat several of its starters and would go on to win 65-40.
“That was our focus coming into today was making sure that we played a complete game from the start of the game until the end,” NHS head coach Frankie Parks said. “Obviously the fourth quarter was a little bit sketchy for us just in terms of personnel, but senior night we wanted to get some folks out there that wouldn’t normally be out there and kind of be seniors for the evening.”
Begay finished as the game’s leading scorer with 17 points and 12 rebounds with just two of those points coming in the second half. The senior forward was six of seven from the floor in the first half with six rebounds and three steals.
With more defensive attention on Begay in the second half, Keeley Parks led the Tigers with 10 points in the second half. Parks was the missing link from the Tigers’ starting lineup after a mid-season injury and is making a bigger impact with each game.
Jordyn Rollins hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first half to finish the game with 13 points on six of seven shooting.
The Tigers are riding a three-game winning streak, having knocked off Stillwater, Edmond Santa Fe and Yukon by an average of 26.3 points per game.
“Over the last three games I do feel like they’ve started to play really well and we’re going to use the last four games of the year to really hone the things that we want to do,” Frankie Parks said. “Hopefully by the time playoffs roll around we’re hitting our peak.”
Norman High will be back on the road to face Westmoore on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Tigers ride early momentum to third-straight win
There was little doubt about what Norman High’s game plan would be after it’s first possession against Yukon.
In front of its biggest home crowd of the season, the Tigers got the ball off the tip and immediately found senior guard Caison Cole on the right wing. NHS forward Trashaun Combs-Pierce went to the back-side block and leaped at the perfect time to receive an alley-oop pass.
Combs-Pierce threw it down with two hands to get the home crowd on its feet, and help fuel an early 11-2 run.
The Tigers didn’t let up that momentum throughout the game, never letting the Millers closer than two possessions for the rest of the game. Norman High would hold on to win 66-57 over Yukon for its third straight win.
“We wanted a fast start,” NHS head coach Cory Cole said. “Our goal was to get to 18 points in the first (quarter), just a fast start offensively and we actually got that. It was good to come out clicking. Senior nights are emotional nights, they sometimes come out with too much emotion. We had the perfect emotion.”
After leading 18-10 going into the second quarter, Yukon cut the Tigers’ lead to two possessions with an early 3-pointer. Two possessions later, the Millers had a chance to make it a one-score game when Combs-Pierce got a steal and a breakaway slam dunk.
Combs-Pierce finished the game with 18 points with four of those baskets coming on dunks.
“We had the best crowd tonight that we’ve had all season and that means something to come out and play, perform, have some fun, be joyful and to get a dub is even better,” Cole said.
Caison Cole had 16 points in the second half alone, knocking down four of seven from behind the arc.
The Tigers begin a key stretch of games to close out the regular season next week, starting with a road game against Westmoore (15-3, No. 2 6A West) on Tuesday. After that, Norman High will have its final home game of the regular season against Crosstown rival Norman North on Friday.
