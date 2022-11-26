Corey Cole has seen a lot of growth from his program since taking over as the Norman High boys basketball coach over a year-and-a-half ago.
Last year’s squad was inexperienced and adjusting to their new head coach who was back coaching the high school game after 20 years coaching at the college level. The team took some time to finally get going, dropping seven of their first eight games before closing out the season with an 11-15 record.
The Tigers’ season ended in the first round of the area tournament after winning just two games the season prior.
Cole said there were lessons to be learned from last season, both from the coaching staff as well as the players.
“I want them to really be more controlled,” Cole said. “Last year we maybe tried to knock a team out, and it’s a four quarter game — 32 minutes — and we want to play with controlled aggression and make sure we’’re finishing.”
The Norman High boys and girls begin their seasons at home against an Edmond Memorial on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs are coming off state tournament appearance last season behind a 22-5 record. For the Tigers, it’ll be an opportunity to start the season on the right foot after a frustrating start last season.
Still, Cole is confident that those experiences last season will beneficial for the team going forward. After competing through one of the toughest schedules in 6A last season, Norman High will be looking to the players that are back this season to continue the growth of the program.
Among them, Trashaun Combs-Pierce has added literal growth to his game in addition to the mental growth that Cole ls expecting from his team.
The versatile forward is an inch-and-a-half taller than last season, standing at 6-7, and feels comfortable covering all five positions on the floor. Combs-Pierce gave the Tigers a post-presence down low last season, but the junior forward has been working hard on expanding his game this offseason.
“I would say I’ve really developed my shooting and my ball handling better than I was last year,” Combs-Pierce said.
Cole said not many teams will be able to match up with the versatility of Combs-Pierce.
That versatility should pair well with the offensive success the Tigers’ saw for stretches last season. Senior guard Caison Cole, Corey’s son, was the team’s top scorer last year at the shooting guard position.
This year Corey expects Caison to transition to the point guard role and will serve as the commander of the backcourt as the team’s most experienced guard. Caison is a talented shot creator on offense that plays solid defense and excels at finding his open teammates.
“Our motto has always been last one, best one,” Caison said. “So for me this is the last one so I want to go as far as we can go. Just making sure that we’re locked in every practice and every game. Keeping our (focus) the same and making it to a state championship.”
After facing the Bulldogs, Norman High will host a solid Mustang team (16-8 in 2021-22) before tipping off the Joe Lawson Tournament. In a little over three weeks, the Tigers will have a tough test facing Crosstown rival Norman North on the road on Dec. 16.
"We’ve got a ton of talent, guys who have really dedicated themselves to the offseason," Corey said. "And we just want to go out there and show that, and really kind of put Norman High back on the stage here in Oklahoma. It’s always been the other school in Norman, and well deserved, but it’s time for us to come back and show what we can do."
