Norman High’s girls team won’t be a top seed heading into this year’s playoffs, but the defending 6A state champions still have their sights set on another deep postseason run.
The 2021-22 season was a step back from Norman High’s perfect march through the playoffs last year en route to winning its second state title in three years. The Tigers weren’t able to defend their title in 2019-20, due to cancellations from COVID-19.
The Tigers (17-6) finished out this season as the No. 5 seed in 6A West. They’ll begin their quest for a repeat title on Friday, when they face Lawton (8-12, No. 12 6A West) at Southmoore High School.
As a No. 5 seed, the Tigers will have a difficult path just to make it back to the state tournament. If they win the regional, they’ll likely advance to face the No. 1 seed in 6A West, Edmond North (12-1) in the first round of the area tournament.
The Huskies defeated the Tigers in their lone meeting this season, 69-49 on Jan. 18.
“We’re just excited to make a deep playoff run and do what we need to do and then just see where the pieces fall,” NHS head coach Frankie Parks said.
Norman High still has plenty of reason for optimism.
The team was without veteran playmaker Mikayla Parks for the first 18 games of the regular season while she was recovering from an ACL injury. Meanwhile, the Tigers saw several players step up and elevate their games in Parks’ absence.
Junior point guard Aaliyah Henderson has shown she has the speed and aggressiveness to lead the team’s high-pressure defensive attack. Henderson’s ability to pick opponents pockets gives the Tigers easy points in transition and keeps opposing offenses on their toes.
Frankie said the team will continue to look to its guards to create havoc on defense and knock down shots on the other end of the court.
“Defend first, get out in transition and get some easy buckets, but then also knocking down shots from the perimeter,” Frankie said about the guards. “We’ve really focused on that and worked on that as the season has started to wind down, and I think we’re ready to go in and knock down shots when the games are going.”
Mikayla has been coming off the bench in the four games since her return. The Kansas State-commit went 4-of-4 from behind the arc and had 14 points in a home win against Stillwater last week.
The Tigers know that they’ll need to have a fast starts in the early rounds of the playoffs if they want to avoid an early exit.
“That’s kind of been our thing this year,” Frankie said. “We’ve had games where we started out really well and then games where we don’t come out with the correct pace. As the season has gone on, I think we’ve gotten better at trying to correct those things and we’ll definitely want to do that to start the game against Lawton on Friday.”